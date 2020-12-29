LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Vermont!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Vermont:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT 70%

Charlie McMeekin, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT 17%

Lyric Theatre Company 11%

Best Ensemble

JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 38%

CABARET - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2019 23%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2020 10%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 77%

Northern Stage 14%

Chandler Center for the Arts Annual Summer Youth Musical 7%

Costume Design of the Decade

Charis Churchill - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 66%

Nancy Smith - METAMORPHOSES - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2011 20%

David Withrow - EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Alexa Kartshoke - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 37%

Leon Evans - HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2016 24%

Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tim Tavcar - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 33%

Eric Love - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage, WRJ, Vermont - 2018 19%

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 19%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Kim Allen Bent - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 29%

Kathleen Keenan - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 20%

Kathleen Keenan - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 20%

Lighting Design of the Decade

James McNamara - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 27%

Mark Evancho - INTO THE WOODS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 24%

Charlotte Seelig - SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 22%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 53%

Kim Allen Bent - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 24%

Abby Paige - LES FILLES DU QUOI? - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 21%

Maura O'Brien - BECOMING DR RUTH - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2018 15%

Katie Shults - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2019 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 48%

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 17%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage, White River Junction, Vermont - 2020 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DAVID BUDBILL'S JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 43%

EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 10%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Donna Stafford - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 44%

Ellen E Jones - TWELFTH NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2018 20%

Clay Coyle - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 18%

Sound Design of the Decade

AJ Bierschwal/Tim Tavcar - BECOMING DR RUTH - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2018 32%

Thom Shread - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 21%

Frank DiSalvo - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 83%

Northern Stage, WRJ, Vermont 12%

Weston Playhouse 5%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater - 2016 44%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 33%

Meredith Watson - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2014 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Ann Fitch, Lost Nation Theater 33%

Linda Henzel, Lost Nation Theater 33%

Mitch Osiecki, Lost Nation Theater 33%