Monkey Toast Will Live Stream June 6th Show With Fred Penner

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show is now streaming its shows live online. For their June show, host David Shore welcomes special guest, children's entertainer and the star of CBC's, Fred Penner's Place, Fred Penner! It all happens on Saturday, June 6th. You can watch the live stream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Zoom. Viewing links are below.

The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Kerry Griffin, Liz Johnston, Herbie Barnes, Sandy Jobin-Bevans.

Music by Matthew Reid. Live Streaming and Editing by Dan Galea.

Hosted by David Shore.

Linking & Donation info: www.monkeytoast.com

View on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChk7GkQX0bNCmjwGkyspCkQ?view_as=subscriber

View on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonkeyToastToronto/

