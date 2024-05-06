Adrian Baidoo & Roy Jackson to Star in QUEEN OF THE NIGHT at Luna Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Luna Stage has revealed the cast for its upcoming production Queen of the Night by travis tate, directed by Lucas Pinner, running Thursdays-Sundays May 16-June 9. Adrian Baidoo (Broadway's The Inheritance) makes his Luna Stage debut in the role of Ty, while Roy Jackson (American Conservatory Theatre) plays his father, Stephen.

Baidoo is from Ghana, Africa by way of Pittsburgh, PA. His recent theatre credits include The Inheritance (Broadway), Separate and Equal (59E59), Rocco, Chelsea, Adriana... (HERE), Pirira (West End Theatre), On Striver's Row (Metropolitan Playhouse), and the Broadway First National Tour of Cinderella. Regional theatre credits include Pioneer Theatre Company, Bristol Riverside Theatre, REV Theatre Company, MUNY, Music Theatre Wichita, West Virginia Public Theatre. He received an Audelco Nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Play, and is a University of Michigan and Moscow Art Theatre School graduate.

Jackson hails from Richmond, California, graduated from The University of California Berkeley, and trained at The American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. Select film credits include The Narrows, Love 40, Vampires vs.The Bronx, and First Sunday. TV credits include: Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, Blindspot, Orange Is The New Black, and Days of our Lives. Theater credits include Antigone and The Tempest with The African American Shakespeare Company in San Francisco. Roy Jackon is also a stand-up comedian who has performed in clubs in New York City and Los Angeles, and he has his own 1 hour comedy special: Off The Chain: Roy Jackson.

Queen of the Night is billed as "a story of queerness, Blackness, masculinity and the challenges of camping with family."

Luna Stage describes the production, "Ty would prefer to go 'glamping' but his father has taken him to the middle of the woods. The night before Ty's mom remarries, the two men fight bears, their past, and one another in playwright travis tate's exploration of masculinity and queerness through the lens of multi-generational Blackness."

Queen of the Night plays Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., with an additional matinee on Thursday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $10-$40 (with a $100 benefit performance Sunday May 19) at lunastage.org/queen.

