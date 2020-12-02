Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; Hale Centre Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Salt Lake City!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City:

Costume Design of the Decade

Tammis Boam - RAGTIME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2018 21%

MaryAnn Hill - CINDERELLA - Hale Centre Theatre - 2019 10%

Timery Reis - NEWSIES - The Ziegfeld Theater - 2020 8%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Jared Haddock - WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 22%

Tim Threlfall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2016 12%

Scott Montgomery - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2017 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jennie Richardson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2012 12%

Chris Clark - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Hale Center Theater Orem - 2018 9%

Jansen Davis - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 9%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mark Rencher - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 18%

David Larsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2014 13%

David Rees - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2019 22%

Austin Boonchan - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 9%

Wendy Oltmanns - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 19%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2018 8%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 12%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 9%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 7%

Sound Design of the Decade

Krista Davies - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 32%

Catherine Washburn - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 15%

Dan Morgan - SEUSSICAL - Hale Centre Theatre - 2019 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Hale Centre Theatre 26%

Tuacahn Ampitheatre 21%

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2019 20%

Jared Haddock - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2014 20%

Amber Kacherian - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Hopebox Theatre - 2020 10%

Related Articles