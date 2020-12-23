Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Salt Lake City! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City: Costume Design of the Decade

Tammis Boam - RAGTIME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2018 13%



PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

9%

CINDERELLA

8%

Kevin Copenhaver -- Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2013MaryAnn Hill -- Hale Centre Theatre - 2019

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Jared Haddock - WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 15%

Tim Threlfall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2016 9%

Genevieve Peterson - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 6%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 15%

Jennie Richardson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2012 8%

Fred C. Adams - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2011 7%



Lighting Design of the Decade

William C. Kirkham - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 13%

Mark Rencher - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 12%

David Larsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2014 8%



Performer Of The Decade

Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2019 14%

Quinn Mattfeld - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2017 7%

Austin Boonchan - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 6%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 14%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 6%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2018 6%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 10%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 8%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 5%



Sound Design of the Decade

Krista Davies - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 21%

Barry Funderburg - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2013 14%

Catherine Washburn - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 10%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Utah Shakespeare Festival 25%

Hale Centre Theatre 21%

Tuacahn Ampitheatre 15%

