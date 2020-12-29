LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Woodland Opera House Leads Best Theatre Staff!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Sacramento!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Sacramento:

Best Ensemble

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Woodland Opera House - 2019 26%

MY FAIR LADY - Woodland Opera House - 2017 19%

THE WILD PARTY - Green Valley Theatre Company - 2014 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Woodland Opera House 53%

Sacramento Theatre Company 21%

Music Circus 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Denise Miles - SHREK - Woodland Opera House - 2018 29%

Denise Miles - MARY POPPINS - Woodland Opera House - 2015 28%

Denise Miles - NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House - 2019 26%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Angela Baltezore - HAIRSPRAY - Woodland Opera House - 2018 31%

Glenn Casale - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Music Circus - 2016 25%

Christopher Cook - THE WILD PARTY - Green Valley Theatre Company - 2014 24%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Gil Sebastian - OF MICE AND MEN - Woodland Opera House - 2020 68%

Jeffrey Lo - VIETGONE - Capital Stage - 2019 16%

Stephanie Gularte - ENRON - Capital Stage - 2012 9%

Favorite Social Media

Woodland Opera House 58%

Sacramento Theatre Company 27%

B Street 15%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Joey Vincent - NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House - 2019 51%

Craig Vincent - SHREK - Woodland Opera House - 2018 30%

Craig Vincent - HAIRSPRAY - Woodland Opera House - 2018 19%

Original Script Of The Decade

Bob Cooner - PRIME TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Woodland Opera house - 2016 49%

The Lack Family - David, Kara, Jessica, Sarah, and Rebecca Lack - ONCE UPON A STORYTIME - Runaway Stage Productions - 2011 26%

Larissa Fasthorse - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Capital Stage - 2018 9%

Performer Of The Decade

Andrea St. Clair - KISS ME, KATE - Runaway Stage Productions - 2012 24%

Jake Montoya - THE WILD PARTY - Green Valley Theatre Company - 2014 22%

Jori Gonzales - MY FAIR LADY - Woodland Opera House - 2017 21%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House - 2019 37%

THE WILD PARTY - Green Valley Theatre Company - 2014 19%

DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company - 2019 17%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

OF MICE AND MEN - Woodland Opera House - 2020 42%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company - 2018 16%

THE CRUCIBLE - Sacramento Theatre Company - 2018 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Craig and Joey Vincent - SHREK - Woodland Opera House - 2018 50%

Christopher Cook - THE WILD PARTY - Green Valley Theatre Company - 2014 21%

Tim McNamara - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company - 2018 20%

Sound Design of the Decade

Ed Lee - VIETGONE - Capital Stage - 2019 66%

Ed Lee - THE NETHER - Capital Stage - 2018 34%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Melissa Dahlberg - Woodland Opera House 34%

Chris Taloff - Woodland Opera House 26%

Lou Anderson - Woodland Opera House 23%