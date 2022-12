Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; Broadway Rose Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kathleen Van de Veere - WHISKEY & DIAMONDS - Gallery Theater 33%

David Saffert & Jillian Snow Harris - LIBERACE & LIZA: A TRIBUTE - The Old Church 25%

Darcy White - CABARET WHITE - Lake Theater and Cafe 21%

Lester Purry - THURGOOD - Portland Playhouse 9%

Jane Comer - BECOMING UNDERSTOOD - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 7%

Jillian Snow Harris - LIZA MINELLI TRIBUTE - Alberta Rose 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kathleen Van de Veere and Casey Hostetler - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater 30%

Elyse Byrne - MAMMA MIA! - Theater in the grove 14%

Terry Brock & Cherie Price - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater 10%

Laura Hiszczynskyj - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre 8%

Dan Murphy - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose 6%

Julana Torres - BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE - Portland Playhouse 5%

Laura Hiszczynskyj - THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 5%

Laura Hiszczynskyj - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre/Tiffany Center 5%

Robert Head - A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Erin Shannon - THE KISS - Lakewood Theater 4%

Dan Murphy - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 4%

Fusion Ensemble - THE SHROOM SHOW - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Dan Murphy - DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Co 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Beth Staats - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater 24%

Chris Byrne - MAMMA MIA! - Theater in the grove 14%

Margaret Louise Chapman - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 11%

Melissa Heller - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 11%

Sydney Dufka - A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Paige Hanna - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 6%

Paige Hanna - THE GOD CLUSTER: A QUEER PANDEMIC REVENGE TRAGEDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 6%

Sarah Gahagan - THE KISS - Lakewood Theater 6%

Annie Kaiser - DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 5%

Harper York - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 5%

Kimberly Herbert - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Broadway Rose Theatre 3%

Janelle Sutton - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Ackerman - DON’T HUG ME - Broadway Rose 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Seth Renne - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater 25%

Chris Byrne - THE MAD ONES - Twilight Theater 11%

Isaac Lamb - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%

Dennis Corwin - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 10%

Patrick Nims - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 10%

Dorinda toner - MAMMA MIA! - Theater in the grove 8%

Dan Murphy - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 6%

Del Lewis - THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 5%

Michael Snider - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater 4%

Dan Murphy and Annie Kaiser - A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose 4%

Sharon Mahroney - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Broadway Rose Theatre 3%

Del Lewis - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre/Tiffany Center 3%

Dan Murphy - DON’T HUG ME - Broadway Rose 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Marla Nuttman - PROOF - Gallery Theater 31%

Samantha Van Der Merwe - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 15%

Alicia Turvin - ANATOMY OF GRAY - Twilight Theater Company 10%

Asae Dean - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 9%

Melory Mirashrafi - THE GOD CLUSTER: A QUEER PANDEMIC REVENGE TRAGEDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 9%

Jason England - CASA VALENTINA - Twilight Theater Company 7%

Kathleen Worley & Michael Griggs - SONG OF EXTINCTION - Twilight Theater Company 6%

Sara Fay Goldman - SHROOM SHOW - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 6%

Lou Bellamy - THURGOOD - Portland Playhouse 4%

Patrick Walsh - THE FEVER - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 2%

Lennon Smith - LONE STAR/LAUNDRY AND BOURBON - Mask & Mirror Community Theatre 1%

Jake Street - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - +Street Scenes 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater 20%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Pentacle Theater 10%

TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 9%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater 7%

ANATOMY OF GRAY - Twilight Theater Company 5%

CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 5%

THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 4%

FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Third Rail Repertory Theatre 3%

PROOF - Gallery Theater 3%

THE MAD ONES - Twilight Theatre Company 3%

GLORIA - Profile Theatre 2%

CASA VALENTINA - Twilight Theater Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre 2%

THE GOD CLUSTER: A QUEER PANDEMIC REVENGE TRAGEDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre/Tiffany Center 2%

THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

RING OF FIRE - Stumptown Theater 1%

SHROOM SHOW - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 1%

THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY - Profile Theatre 1%

THE SHROOM SHOW - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Allison Blaine - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 14%

Demetri Pavlatos - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 12%

Rusty Tennant - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 10%

Ward ramsdell - MAMMA MIA! - Theater in the grove 8%

Kristeen Willis - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co 7%

Griffin DeWitt - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 7%

Leslie Inmon - THE MAD ONES - Twilight Theater Company 7%

Michael Rutis - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 5%

Trevor Sargent - THE GOD CLUSTER: A QUEER PANDEMIC REVENGE TRAGEDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 5%

Ward Ramsdell - THE MAD ONES - Twilight Theater Company 5%

Blain Radford - A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 5%

Carl Faber - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose 4%

Carl Faber - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 4%

Blanca Forzan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Portland Playhouse 3%

Rusty Tennant - BECOMING UNDERSTOOD - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Larry Larsen - DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Co 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ash - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Portland Center Stage 20%

Adam Young - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 9%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater 8%

Darcy White - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 8%

Rick Lewis - THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 7%

Mak Kastelic - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 7%

Lindsey Lefler - THE MAD ONES - Twilight Theater 7%

Darcy White - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 6%

Devin Desmond - CINEMATASTIC: THE MUSIC OF THE MOVIES - Enlightened Theatrics 6%

Darcy White - A CHRISTMAS CAROL, A MUSICAL - The Broadway Rose Theatre 5%

Joellen Sweeney - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 5%

Mak Kastelic - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre/Tiffany Center 5%

Stephanie Lynne Smith - THE MUSIC MAN - Third Rail Repertory Theatre 4%

Mak Kastelic - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Jennifer Ackerman - DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Chika Ma’atunde - BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE - Portland Playhouse 1%



Best Musical

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater 22%

RENT - Portland Center Stage 16%

TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 12%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 9%

CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 8%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater 8%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre/TIffany Center 8%

BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE - Portland Playhouse 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre 4%

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Broadway Rose Theatre Co 3%

THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

RING OF FIRE - Stumptown Theater 2%

DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 20%

THE MAD ONES - Twilight theater 17%

THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co 16%

THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 15%

THE KISS - Lakewood Theater 13%

THE GOD CLUSTER: A QUEER PANDEMIC REVENGE TRAGEDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 7%

BAD WORLD - Crave Theatre Company 6%

SHROOM SHOW - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 5%

ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - +Street Scenes 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kathleen Van de Veere - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater 17%

Ali Bean - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater 7%

DJ Curtis - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage 7%

NaFis - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 6%

Elyse Byrne - THE MAD ONES - Twilight Theatre Company 5%

Austin Comfort - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater 5%

Justine-Elise Beall - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 5%

Isaac Lamb - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Dru Rutledge - THE MUSIC MAN - Third Rail Repertory 4%

Stephanie Gibbs - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater 4%

Amelia Segler - THE MAD ONES - Twilight Theater 3%

Voni Kengla - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 3%

James Sharinghousen - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 3%

Anthony Mulherin - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Alexa Shaheen - THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 3%

Jessica Maxey - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Colin Carver - THE KISS - Lakewood THeater 2%

William Aamold - THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Bridgetown conservatory 2%

Bruce Kyte - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 2%

Sophie MacKay - THE KISS - Lakewood Theater 2%

Finn Rutis - THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 2%

Aliyah Lamb - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 2%

Wade McCollum - MR MADAM - Triangle Theater 1%

Sandra Lee - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 1%

Emily Shaler - A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Evan Tait - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gallery Theater 15%

Jayna Sweet - PROOF - Gallery Theater 13%

Arun Kumar - SONG OF EXTINCTION - Twilight Theater Company 12%

Chris Benham - TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre 11%

Ashlee Radney - ROMEO AND JULIET - Salt and Sage Productions 7%

Foss Curtis - GLORIA - Profile Theatre 6%

Naomi Jackson - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

Jon Gennari - ANATOMY OF GRAY - Twilight Theater Company 4%

Cosmo Reynolds - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

Tonya Jone Miller - THE GOD CLUSTER: A QUEER PANDEMIC REVENGE TRAGEDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

Kayla Hanson - CHICK FIGHT - Shaking the Tree Theatre 3%

Brittney M. Caldwell - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Portland Playhouse 3%

Michael Streeter - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - +Street Scenes 3%

Alexandria Hunter - ALEXANDRIA HUNTER - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Tobias Andersen - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - +Street Scenes 2%

Harper York - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Nathan Duncan - HOLY DAYS - 21Ten/ The Shoebox 2%

Paul Susi - THE FEVER - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

Kyran McCoy - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 1%



Best Play

PROOF - Gallery Theater 21%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Young Professionals Co. at Oregon Children's Theatre 14%

TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre 11%

FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 9%

THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 9%

SONG OF EXTINCTION - Twilight Theater Company 8%

ANATOMY OF GRAY - Twilight Theater Company 8%

THE GOD CLUSTER: A QUEER PANDEMIC REVENGE TRAGEDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 5%

GLORIA - Profile Theatre 3%

SHROOM SHOW - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

THURGOOD - Portland Playhouse 3%

THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY - Profile Theatre 2%

FREUD'S LAST SESSION - +Street Scenes 1%

LONE STAR/LAUNDRY AND BOURBON - Mask & Mirror Community Theatre 1%

THE FEVER - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Buswell - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 20%

Chris Benham - TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre 16%

Joey Benz - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 11%

Chris Byrne - THE MAD ONES - Twilight theater Company 11%

Samantha Van Der Merwe - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 8%

Rusty Tennant - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 8%

Tyler Buswell - HOLY DAYS - 21Ten / The Shoebox 4%

Brian Boyd - DON'T HUG ME - The Broadway Rose Theatre 4%

Caitlin Cisek - THE GOD CLUSTER: A QUEER PANDEMIC REVENGE TRAGEDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

Sean O’Skea - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Robert Vaughn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose 4%

Sean O'Skea - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre 3%

Sean O'Skea - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Liz Rogers - TERRA NOVA - Pentacle Theatre 15%

Marcus Storey - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 14%

Michael Bard - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 12%

Chris Byrne - THE MAD ONES - Twilight Theater 11%

Matt Wiens - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 9%

Matt Rowning - THE GOD CLUSTER: A QUEER PANDEMIC REVENGE TRAGEDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 7%

Brian Karl Moen - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre 6%

Ara Manoogian - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 6%

Brian Karl Moen - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Broadway Rose 6%

Brian Karl Moen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway Rose Theatre Co 5%

Sean O’Skea - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose 3%

Brian Karl Moen - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre 3%

Brian Karl Moen - DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 1%

Larry Larson - DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Co 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Daric Moore - MAMMA MIA! - Gallery Theater 14%

Emily Matsuda - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater 12%

Teddy Sferrazza - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 7%

Dorinda Toner - THE MAD ONES - Twilight Theatre Company 6%

Brandon Michael - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre 6%

Kimo Camat - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stumptown Stages 5%

Amelia segler - THE MAD ONES - Twilight theater 5%

Heath Hyun Houghton - CAMELOT - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Michael Hammerstrom - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Kailey Rhodes - THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - Broadway Rose Theatre Co. 4%

Madeline Tran - THE MUSIC MAN - Third Rail Repertory 3%

Sarah Aldrich - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Collin Carver - THE KISS - Lakewood Theater 3%

Michael Streeter - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theater 3%

Kimo Camat - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Broadway Rose Theatre 3%

Blaine Vincent III - THE MAD ONES - Twilight theater company 3%

Sean Keller - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Gallery Theater 2%

Clara-Liis Hillier - DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Brandes - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - The Broadway Rose Theatre 2%

Francesco Germano - A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre 2%

Emily Cadiz - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Broadway Rose 2%

Kevin-Michael Moore - DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Co 1%

Tom Slater - A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose 1%

Dustin Fuentes - RING OF FIRE - Stumptown Theatre 1%

Elizabeth Young - DON'T HUG ME - Broadway Rose Theatre Co 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tim Jaeger - PROOF - Gallery Theater 13%

Aubrey Slaughter - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 12%

Arun Kumar - ANATOMY OF GRAY - Twilight Theater Company 11%

Megan Read - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gallery Theater 10%

Hannah Alice Patterson - PROOF - Gallery Theater 7%

Juliet Mylan - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 6%

Gerrin Mitchell - GLORIA - Profile Theater 5%

Tanner Huff - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 4%

Rowan Dery - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Canon Shakespeare Company 4%

Rusty Tennant - THE GOD CLUSTER: A QUEER PANDEMIC REVENGE TRAGEDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

John San Nicolas - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 3%

Gayle Hammersley - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 3%

Adriana Gantzer - THE QUEERS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Genevieve Larson - COMEDY OF ERRORS - The Canon Shakespeare Company 3%

Ashlee Radney - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Portland Playhouse 3%

Anthony Michael Shepard - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 2%

Jonathan Cullen - FU*KING A - Shaking the Tree Theatre 2%

Caralynn Rose - TINDERELLA - Stumptown Stages 1%

Brick Andrews - LONE STAR/LAUNDRY AND BOURBON - Mask & Mirror Community Theatre 1%

Naren Weiss - THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY - Profile Theatre 1%

Blake Copeland - LONE STAR/LAUNDRY AND BOURBON - Mask & Mirror Community Theatre 1%