Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Pittsburgh!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Daina Griffith 37%
Nancy Bach 18%
Derry Area High School 11%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Bodiography Center for Movement 39%
Stage RIght! 24%
fireWALL Dance Studio 16%
Best Ensemble
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 17%
LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 17%
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Playhouse - 2018 16%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Mountain Playhouse (Green Gables Restaurant) 23%
The Mountain Playhouse / Green Gables 18%
Leo Greta, Carnegie PA 13%
Best Theatre Staff
Pittsburgh Public Theater 32%
City Theatre Company 27%
Teresa Stoughton-Marafino 13%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Pittsburgh CLO Academy 65%
Stage Right 16%
The Mountain Playhouse 10%
Costume Design of the Decade
Joan Markert - THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 26%
Maggie Kelly - 5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 23%
Robert CT Steel - WIG OUT - The REP - 2016 19%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Tome Cousin - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - The REP - 2017 25%
Larry Tobias - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 17%
Robyne Parrish - GREY GARDENS - Front Porch Theaatricals - 2018 14%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Tome Cousin - WIG OUT - The REP - 2016 23%
Alan Stanford - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 15%
Vince Ventura - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 10%
Favorite Social Media
Pittsburgh Public Theater 40%
City Theatre Company 24%
The Mountain Playhouse 18%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Andy Ostrowski - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 30%
Keith A. Truax - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 29%
Gregory Messmer - EVERYBODY - 12 Peers Theater - 2019 14%
Original Script Of The Decade
Matt Schatz - THE BURDENS - City Theatre - 2019 28%
Kelsey Geary - ALL HALLOWS EVE - City Theatre - 2019 24%
Robb Barron - 5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - The Mountain Playhouse - 2020 19%
Performer Of The Decade
Drew Leigh Williams - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - City Theatre - 2020 23%
Deirdre Roberts - INTO THE WOODS - Fox Chapel Theater - 2017 16%
Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 10%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - The REP - 2016 20%
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - 2018 19%
DAMN YANKEES - Pittsburgh CLO - 2016 18%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
CHATTERTON - Quantum Theatre - 2018 17%
2018 MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 14%
MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 12%
Set Design Of The Decade
Steffi Meyer Staley - CHATTERTON - Quantum Theatre - 2018 38%
Tony Ferrieri - THE ROOMMATE - City Theatre - 2019 24%
Adrienne Fischer - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 19%
Sound Design of the Decade
Angela Bachman - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 52%
5/31/1889 THE FLOOD - Mountain Playhouse - 2020 30%
Reni Monteverde - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 18%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Pittsburgh CLO 23%
City Theatre Company 17%
The Pittsburgh Public Theater 15%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Heinz Endowments 86%
Opportunity Fund 14%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Joe Casey - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 31%
Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 27%
Alex Tomack - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 16%
Volunteer Of The Decade
The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA 50%
Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, Johnstown, Pa 23%
Joe Beer 20%
