Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Daina Griffith 37%

Nancy Bach 18%

Derry Area High School 11%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Bodiography Center for Movement 39%

Stage RIght! 24%

fireWALL Dance Studio 16%



Best Ensemble

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 17%

LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 17%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Playhouse - 2018 16%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Mountain Playhouse (Green Gables Restaurant) 23%

The Mountain Playhouse / Green Gables 18%

Leo Greta, Carnegie PA 13%



Best Theatre Staff

Pittsburgh Public Theater 32%

City Theatre Company 27%

Teresa Stoughton-Marafino 13%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Pittsburgh CLO Academy 65%

Stage Right 16%

The Mountain Playhouse 10%



Costume Design of the Decade

Joan Markert - THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 26%

Maggie Kelly - 5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 23%

Robert CT Steel - WIG OUT - The REP - 2016 19%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tome Cousin - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - The REP - 2017 25%

Larry Tobias - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 17%

Robyne Parrish - GREY GARDENS - Front Porch Theaatricals - 2018 14%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Tome Cousin - WIG OUT - The REP - 2016 23%

Alan Stanford - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 15%

Vince Ventura - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 10%



Favorite Social Media

Pittsburgh Public Theater 40%

City Theatre Company 24%

The Mountain Playhouse 18%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Andy Ostrowski - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 30%

Keith A. Truax - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 29%

Gregory Messmer - EVERYBODY - 12 Peers Theater - 2019 14%



Original Script Of The Decade

Matt Schatz - THE BURDENS - City Theatre - 2019 28%

Kelsey Geary - ALL HALLOWS EVE - City Theatre - 2019 24%

Robb Barron - 5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - The Mountain Playhouse - 2020 19%



Performer Of The Decade

Drew Leigh Williams - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - City Theatre - 2020 23%

Deirdre Roberts - INTO THE WOODS - Fox Chapel Theater - 2017 16%

Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 10%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - The REP - 2016 20%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - 2018 19%

DAMN YANKEES - Pittsburgh CLO - 2016 18%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CHATTERTON - Quantum Theatre - 2018 17%

2018 MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 14%

MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 12%



Set Design Of The Decade

Steffi Meyer Staley - CHATTERTON - Quantum Theatre - 2018 38%

Tony Ferrieri - THE ROOMMATE - City Theatre - 2019 24%

Adrienne Fischer - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 19%



Sound Design of the Decade

Angela Bachman - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 52%

5/31/1889 THE FLOOD - Mountain Playhouse - 2020 30%

Reni Monteverde - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 18%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Pittsburgh CLO 23%

City Theatre Company 17%

The Pittsburgh Public Theater 15%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Heinz Endowments 86%

Opportunity Fund 14%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Joe Casey - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 31%

Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 27%

Alex Tomack - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 16%

