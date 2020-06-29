South Jersey teens present QUARANTUNES FROM GREASE in virtual concert

QuaranTeen Theatrical's cast of

QuaranTunes from Into the Woods.

When COVID-19 closed schools in March, tons of high school musicals were left unperformed. Now, teens Abi Sanie and Aren Duffy are bringing the talent of their South Jersey peers online with QuaranTeen Theatricals.

The all-teen company produces concert versions of popular musicals from the homes of their cast and creative team. This Saturday, they're putting on a "Quarantunes" concert from Grease.

"We wanted to bring back that live experience of families sitting together and watching musicals," Sanie said.

Some of the traditional facets of putting on a show remain the same: there's music and dance rehearsals and costume lists. But the group faces completely unprecedented challenges during the pandemic.

"We had never done any other online theater project before," said Sanie, a 19 year old who studies directing and stage management at Concordia University. "We really had to build a staff, a cast and a concept from the ground up. We went in with a bandage over our eyes and slowly but surely figured out how to do things."

QuaranTeen Theatricals debuted its first concert of Into the Woods on May 23. That performance has more than 1,300 views on YouTube and gave the creative team some guidance on how to improve their concert of Grease.

The cast, which ranges in age from 15 to 20, meets regularly on a group video chat, where they learn the material for the show. After rehearsal for a song is complete, each cast member records and sends in a video of them performing and they stitch the videos together to produce a final product.

Choreography in a dance-heavy show like Grease was a challenge for Casey Curcio, a 19 year old Musical Theatre major at Rider University.

"Obviously I'm not going to have people be doing double turns and leaps across the screen," she said. "You're in a box. You're filming from the waist up. How am I going to make this happen? I don't want everyone just step touching the whole time making it boring."

Curcio developed a plan that involves virtual partnering, where coupled cast members would film themselves "touching" hands with others and turning to look in the direction of cast members in their own video boxes.

For vocal rehearsals, music director and sound editor Sophia Fortuna, a 19 year old musical theatre and music education major at Berklee College of Music, created rehearsal tracks in which she sang every part. She played them during the group videos, and then the cast members practiced their lines on mute.

"The biggest thing has been trust," said Marketing Coordinator Laura Duffy, 19, a Theatre Arts major at Gettysburg College. "We have to have an enormous amount of trust with each other that the cast will be able to do their videos properly and learn everything correctly."

Laura Duffy also plays Jan in the concert of Grease.

With the online format, co-directors Aren Duffy, 17, and Sanie have focused on working one-on-one with actors in order to get emotions to translate on screen.

"We're really delving into discovering character, talking about chemistry, talking about intimacy, and figuring out how to make all those things happen," Sanie said. "When the cast is filming the final performances, they don't have anyone to work off of in the room."

Once the videos are in, Assistant Music Director Madison Maiorini, a 19 year old Theatre Studies major at Montclair University, edits the clips together to form the final video project. Fortuna then lines up each audio track and cleans up the sound in order to make professional-sounding songs.

Despite the technical obstacles, the directors still wanted to produce a version of the show that was aesthetically true to the original, but ditched the social commentary of the 1950s.

"When you look at the original undertones of the movie, that's not gonna fly in 2020," said Kyle Smith, 17, who plays Danny. "The social awareness we have now just doesn't mesh well with the original sentiments of the movie. The ending is one of the most controversial points of the film because it implies that Sandy had to change herself to please Danny."

QuaranTeen's concert version of Grease will instead portray Sandy, played by Lexi Beatty, 15, and Danny, as learning more about themselves in a way that makes them compatible. In one song, Danny sings about being rejected by Sandy after making unwanted advances toward her. In QuaranTeen's version, Danny will take on a feeling of guilt for his actions.

"We've moved the placement of some of the songs so that the story doesn't end with her winding up with somebody who made her uncomfortable," Sanie said. "We've called out the toxic masculinity of it all. It's very much a feminist re-telling of Grease."

QuaranTeen Theatrical's concert of Grease goes live on YouTube and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.

