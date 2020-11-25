Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Oklahoma:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lance Marsh Oklahoma City University 18%

Emily Heugatter University of Central Oklahoma 17%

Greg White University of Central Oklahoma 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Dance Unlimited 44%

Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy 31%

The Studio of The Sooner Theatre 11%

Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - Choctaw High School - 2020 21%

TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 14%

NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 7%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Empire Slice House OKC 31%

The Mule 15%

GORO Ramen 9%

Best Theatre Staff

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 41%

Pollard Theatre Company 16%

OKC Rep 8%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy 36%

Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 22%

The Studio of The Sooner Theatre 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jenny Rottmayer - EVITA - Upstage Theatre - 2019 15%

Jeffrey Meek - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 14%

Alyssa Courturier - HAIR - OKC Rep / University of Central Oklahoma Co-Production - 2019 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ryan Steer - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 24%

Tatum Grace Ludlam - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 21%

Kaylene Snarsky - ROCK OF AGES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Greg White - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 15%

Ashley Wells - HELLO, DOLLY! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2018 14%

Patrick Towne - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Emily Heugatter - TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 31%

Jerome Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 22%

Ronn Burton - THOSE WHO LIE BEYOND - 19th Century Hound / Factory Obscura - 2018 9%

Favorite Social Media

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 54%

Pollard Theatre Company 19%

The Sooner Theatre 9%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Christina Watanabe - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 13%

Helena Kuukka - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 12%

Adam Chamberlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 12%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2014 36%

The Boom OKC - 2020 25%

3rd Act Theatre - 2020 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

Adam LaPorte - THE BASEBALL PLAY - Oklahoma City University - 2019 29%

Jared Blount - BASKET CASE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival - 2020 16%

Ruth Charnay - THE OKLAHOMA CITY PROJECT - OKC Rep - 2020 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Gavin Drew - TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 14%

Matthew Alvin Brown - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 9%

Donald Jordan & Jonathan Beck Reed - GREATER TUNA - OKC Rep - 2018 7%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 12%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 9%

HAIR - OKC Rep / University of Central Oklahoma Co-Production - 2019 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 24%

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 18%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Pollard Theatre Company - 2018 15%

Set Design Of The Decade

Kim Powers - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 15%

Ben Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 11%

Devin Scheef - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 11%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2020 41%

Steve Emerson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 24%

Nicholas Poss - EURYDICE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2017 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 51%

Pollard Theatre Company 16%

OKC Rep 9%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Allied Arts 49%

Oklahoma Arts Council 44%

Armstrong Bank 4%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 42%

BASKET CASE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival - 2020 29%

MOONGLOW - 3rd Act Theatre - 2020 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Audra McDonald - AN EVENING WITH Audra McDonald - OKC Rep - 2017 19%

Collin O'Neill - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 10%

Bligh Voth - BRIGHT STAR - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 9%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Vicki Worster 28%

Cassi Selby 20%

Matthew Percival 19%

