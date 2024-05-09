Special: Save on Tickets to THE WHO'S TOMMY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spring, it's time to go on an "Amazing Journey." The first revival of The Who's TOMMY on Broadway, created by Tony Award® winners Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, reinvents the five-time Tony®-winning rock musical for a new generation.



Meet Tommy, the pinball wizard. As both a groundbreaking album and a spectacular stage show, the mythic yet moving story of how Tommy goes from a troubled child to pinball prodigy to local celebrity continues to exhilarate audiences with songs like “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “We're Not Gonna Take It,” and “Pinball Wizard.”



Experience The Who's timeless hits anew in this critically acclaimed production, now in a reimagined, technologically stunning new staging by original director/co-creator McAnuff. As Chicago Concert Review raved, "One of the most iconic concept collections makes history all over again."

