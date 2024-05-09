Video: Jon Jon and Isa Briones Celebrate HADESTOWN's 5th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, live from the first annual Broadway Podcast Fest produced by Broadway Podcast Network and the Museum of Broadway. The dynamic duo are joined by the father and daughter team Jon Jon and Isa Briones who are currently starring in the hit Broadway musical Hadestown eight times a week. They both spill the tea on why the show continues to be a huge success with audiences celebrating its fifth year on Broadway. They also dive in on their personal experiences in rehearsals and working together for the first time on the Broadway stage.

Before closing out with a fun game of Who Said It Trivia, Jon Jon and Isa share some of their wildest and most memorable survival jobs before they reached icon status!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!