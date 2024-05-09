ILLINOISE Production Stage Manager Thomas J. Gates Passes Away at 51

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thomas J. Gates, the Production Stage Manager of Illinoise on Broadway, has passed away at the age of 51.

The official Instagram for the production shared, "With heavy hearts we mourn the passing of our Production Stage Manager, Thomas J. Gates. Thom was the center of Illinoise on Broadway, a beloved friend and collaborator. We are devasted for his husband Rick, another member of the Illinoise community. These two amazing human beings led our company on our journey since the beginning. We dedicate the run of Illinoise to Thom and his loving memory."

See the post below:

Last night's performance of Illinoise was cancelled due to the tragedy.

Gates worked on the Broadway productions of Waitress, The Visit, Pippin, Newsies, Finian's Rainbow, High Fidelity, Brooklyn, Hairspray, and Noises Off.

Waitress composer Sara Bareilles took to Instagram to share a tribute to Gates, stating, "He was gentle. He was funny, usually without meaning to be. He was soft spoken. Reliable. Generous. Loving. Compassionate. Tired and overworked, but I never heard him complain. He was the first one In and the last one out. He has been a stage manager for many shows over the years, and taken care of countless others…but he’s the only one I made my first show with who took care of me. Today is unspeakably tragic for many reasons- I can’t even put words to it. Thom Gates will be missed and loved. I hope he knew that."