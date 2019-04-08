THE OFFICE! Musical Parody Announces North American Tour

Dunder Mifflin is opening an office near you. Producers of the sold out unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody (www.theofficemusicalparody.com) today announced the North American tour will launch with a four week run in Toronto at The Mirvish's CAA Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at mirvish.com for the Toronto show that will run July 30 - August 25, 2019.

The Office! A Musical Parody will then make its way back to the U.S. with tour stops in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Denver, San Francisco, Charlotte, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Lancaster, Philadelphia, Red Bank, Kansas City, Cedar Falls, Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque, Wassau and more. Confirmed dates and ticket information will be announced in the upcoming months.

Sarah Mackenzie Baron, who originated the role of Michael in the unauthorized parody musical, will join the tour in select cities including Toronto. "This show gives me the opportunity to combine two of my favorite things: The Office and theatre," says Baron. "I am beyond excited for Office fans all over the country to see this musical." Original Off Broadway cast member Madeline Glenn Thomas will also join the tour cast as everyone's favorite receptionist, Pam.

Sign up to be the first to know about U.S. 2019-2020 tour information at theofficemusicalparody.com/tour.

Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are ecstatic about their third national tour (FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is currently touring North America). "The Office! A Musical Parody is on track to be our most successful New York production in 10 years," says Tobly McSmith. "The Office! A Musical Parody is now one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history. As Michael might say, 'It's been a dream come thru.'"

It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don't miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show, now coming to a city near you. Mashable calls the show "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans."

Additional dates, cities and casting will be announced at a later date. For more information and to sign up for first-to-know updates, visit theofficemusicalparody.com/tour.

The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office directly at 212.921.7862. For more information, visit the website at theofficemusicalparody.com or follow the show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

The Office! A Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment.

Bob and Tobly McSmith (Writers) are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. They did not get the job but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full! House! The Musical (Starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater. They are hard at work on their next musical: The Passion of the Teletubbies.

Right Angle Entertainment (Producer) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes: the world premiere of The Office! A Musical Parody in New York City, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, The Lost Poets Tour, Jon Taffer: Uncensored, One Woman Sex and the City, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Family Feud: Celebrity Edition Tour, The Price is Right LIVE! and Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley among others.





