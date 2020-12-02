Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards; Segal Centre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Montreal!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Segal Centre for Performing Arts 37%

Kyla Smith 14%

Chris Barrilero 10%

Best Ensemble

MYTHIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts - 2019 63%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 14%

BELLES SOEURS:THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2014 7%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Snowden Deli 31%

Yia Sou 21%

Else's 19%

Best Theatre Staff

Segal Centre For the Performing Arts 75%

Mainline Theatre 15%

Centaur Theatre Company 10%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Segal Centre for Performing Arts' Academy 91%

StageCoach Performing Arts, West Island 9%

Costume Design of the Decade

Louise Bourret - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 57%

Jess Beyer - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2020 13%

Jess Beyer - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - WISTA - 2019 8%

Dancer Of The Decade

Matt Raffy - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 44%

Megan Brydon - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 17%

Alexia Gourd - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brian Hill - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 47%

Debbie Friedmann - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 21%

Corey Payette - CHILDREN OF GOD - Urban Ink / Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 6%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 36%

Lisa Rubin - BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 23%

Caitlin Murphy - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2020 13%

Favorite Social Media

Segal Center 50%

Montreal Theatre Hub 36%

In the Wings Promotions 10%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Alvin Segal 77%

Joanne Cutler 23%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Martin Sirois - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 68%

Luc Prairie - THE HOCKEY SWEATER - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2017 7%

Claude Accolas - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 5%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kent Staines, Akiva Romer-Segal, Colleen Dauncey - PROM QUEEN - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 65%

Damien Atkins - WE ARE NOT ALONE - Crow's Theatre / Segal Centre - 2015 10%

David Spencer, Alan Menken - THE APPRENTICESHIP OF DUDDY KRAVITS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2014 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Jessica Gallant - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 32%

Heather McGuigan - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 31%

Joel Bernstein - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MYTHIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts - 2019 61%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 11%

PROM QUEEN - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 5%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 31%

BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 28%

PARADISE LOST - Centaur Theatre - 2020 16%

Set Design Of The Decade

Brian Dudkiewicz - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 20%

Michael Gianfrancesco - A HOCKEY SWEATER: A MUSICAL - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2017 13%

Brian Dudkiewicz - BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Rob Denton - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2020 48%

Chris Cuber - HAIR - In the Wings Promotions - 2017 18%

Christian Thomas - MARJORIE PRIME - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2018 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Segal Center 47%

Black Theatre Workshop 16%

WISTA 14%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Montreal Theatre Hub 60%

Quebec Drama Federation 31%

The Cole Foundation 9%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Jessica Gallant - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 33%

Julia Kennific - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 16%

Julia McLellan - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 13%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Mel Thompson 41%

Emma Loerick 23%

Diane Dupuis-Kalos 17%

