Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives Come to Alberta Bair Theater in April

Alberta Bair Theater presents country music living legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Touring to support his 18th studio album Way Out West, Grammy-awarded Stuart continues to write, record, and release keenly relevant music that honors country's rich legacy while advancing it in to the future.

Produced by Mike Campbell (of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers), Way Out West is a cinematic tour-de-force, an exhilarating musical journey through the California desert that solidifies Stuart as a truly visionary artist. Opening with a Native American prayer - a nod to Stuart's affinity for Indigenous people, particularly the Lakota - Way Out West transports the listener to the lonely but magical American West.

When it comes to transforming country songs into tangible experience, Stuart has a secret weapon: His Fabulous Superlatives. Consisting of guitarist Kenny Vaughan, drummer Harry Stinson, and bassist Chris Scruggs, the Superlatives are an extension of Stuart himself.

Stuart has played alongside the masters, from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him; has been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield, and points in between; and safeguarded country's most valuable traditions and physical artifacts, including its literal shoes: Stuart counts the brogan of Carter Family patriarch A.P. Carter and an assortment of Cash's black boots among his vast collection of memorabilia.

He's been awarded four Grammy Awards including Best Country Collaboration With Vocals in 1993 for the Travis Tritt duet "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'," notched 10 Top 20 country chart hits, and he's a 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.

