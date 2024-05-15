JERSEY BOYS at the Mercury Theater Welcomes David Sajewich and Amanda Hanedgan to the Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mercury Theater will welcome new cast members to the critically-acclaimed, first built-in Chicago Production of Jersey Boys, the Tony Award-winning story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Joining the cast are David Sajewich as “Nick Massi” and Amanda Hanedgan as “Mary Delgado.” Jersey Boys was recently extended by popular demand through July 28, 2024, at the recently renovated Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.

Mercury Theater Chicago audiences will recognize Amanda Hanedgan (Mary Delgado) as “Mary Jane” in last year's production of Big River. She was last seen as a vocalist and dancer for the UK Tour of Whitney Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston. David Sajewich (Nick Massi) was most recently seen in Chicago as “Gaston” in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. He returns to the Mercury stage where he previously appeared in Spamalot, Little Shop of Horrors, Shear Madness, and as “Bobby” in the Venus Cabaret’s inaugural production of Company.

The full Jersey Boys cast includes Adrian Aguilar (Tommy DeVito), Grant Alexander Brown (Joey Pesci), David Sajewich (Nick Massi), Adam Fane (Bob Crewe), Haley Jane Schafer (Lorraine & others), Carl Herzog (Gyp DeCarlo), Eric A. Lewis (Barry Belson), Andrew MacNaughton (Bob Gaudio), Maya McQueen(Francine), Michael Metcalf (Frankie Valli), Jason Richards (Norm Waxman), Amanda Hanedgan (Mary Delgado), and Dan Gold (Nick DeVito). The understudies are Hannah Efsits, Casey Huls, Nick Johnson, Peyton Knowski and Isaac Ray. Co-music director Linda Madonia (keyboards) leads the live band at each performance.

Jersey Boys features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. This production is co-directed by L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier, with co-music direction by Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia, and choreography by Christopher Chase Carter.

The Mercury Theater Chicago production of Jersey Boys, originally scheduled to run through May 19, opened on March 28 to rave reviews and high audience demand. The production, getting rave reviews across the board was called “MUST-SEE” by WGN-AM, a “triumphant reminder of the galvanic power of live musical theater” by the Chicago Reader and “a hugely entertaining night at the theater” by the Daily Herald.

Tickets for Jersey Boys, priced $60-$90, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com. Mercury Theater Chicago has upgraded its seating. Arts enthusiasts are encouraged to buy a ticket for Jersey Boys for $500 and their name will be adorned on a plaque on their new seat (no tax savings available).

Co-producer and co-director L. Walter Stearns comments, “Since opening earlier this Spring, Jersey Boys has exceeded all expectations. We are so proud of this Chicago production, playing to enthusiastic audiences in our jewel box of a theater on Southport Avenue. We invite audiences to enjoy our stellar cast this summer in one of Chicago’s most-loved neighborhoods.”

Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter adds, “Since opening in March, Chicago audiences have embraced our production. We are so thrilled to continue performances as we welcome new cast members. This production, with its talented cast and live musicians, is truly a must-see this summer!”

The creative team for Jersey Boys includes L. Walter Stearns (co-director), Brenda Didier (co-director), Eugene Dizon (co-music director), Linda Madonia (co-music director), Christopher Chase Carter (choreographer), Johnnie Schleyer (production manager), Bob Knuth (scenic designer), Steven Abbott (assistant scenic designer), Emmanuel Jimenez (scenic supervisor), Denise Karczewski (lighting designer), Mark Brown (lighting supervisor), Rachel Boylan (costume designer), Stefanie M. Senior (sound designer), Danni Monico (audio engineer), Lonnae Hickman (properties designer), Alison Dornheggen (fight & intimacy choreographer), Amanda Axel (dramaturg), and Kathy Logelin (dialect coach). The production stage manager is Daniel J. Hanson and the assistant stage manager is Rachel Campbell.

Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Jersey Boys premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in October 2004 and opened on Broadway in November 2005, running for 11 years and 4,642 performances. It became the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history. Jersey Boys won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, as well as two Drama Desk Awards, and the Grammy for Best Musical Show Album. A movie adaptation with Tony-winner John Lloyd Young reprising his role as Frankie Valli and directed by Clint Eastwood, was released in 2014.

