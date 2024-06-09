Photos: First Look at Kennedy, Massell, and More in BEAUTIFUL at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paper Mill Playhouse has released production photos for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, featuring a book by Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award nominee Douglas McGrath and words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil.

Check out the photos below!

Directed by Casey Hushion, choreographed by Jennifer Werner and music directed by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett. Beautiful runs through June 30, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). Opening night is Sunday, June 9.



Beautiful stars Kyra Kennedy as Carole King, Marrick Smith as Gerry Goffin, Samantha Massell as Cynthia Weil, Jacob Ben-Shmuel as Barry Mann, Bryan Fenkart as Don Kirshner, and Suzanne Grodner as Genie Klein.



The ensemble of Beautiful includes Tavis Cunningham, Seth Eliser, Kevin Hack, Jana Djenne Jackson, Andrea Levinsky, Prentiss E. Mouton, Jay Owens, Olivia Palmer, Thomas Ed Purvis, Isaiah Reynolds, Tavia Riveé, Aaron Robinson, Danielle Summons, Bronwyn Tarboton, Giselle Amarisa Watts, and Mikayla White.



This Tony-nominated musical follows the early life and career of Carole King on her journey from teenage songwriter to chart-topping solo artist. King wrote for many of the biggest names in music, often alongside her husband, but it wasn’t until she made the leap from the writer’s room to the stage that she truly found her voice. This inspiring story of love, heartbreak, and empowerment features over two dozen hits, including “One Fine Day,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.”



The production features scenic coordination and additional design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Jess Creager, sound design by Sun Hee Kil, and wig, hair and makeup design by Roxanne De Luna. Casting is by Geoff Josselson of JZ Casting. Andrea Cibelli is the Production Stage Manager. Scenery originally designed by Roman Tatarowicz and built by Walnut Street Theatre, Philadelphia PA.