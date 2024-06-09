Video: Murin and Grant Perform 'Jackson' from THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE at La Jolla

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Christopher Ryan Grant and Patti Murin as Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash perform "Jackson" during previews for the world premiere musical The Ballad of Johnny and June at La Jolla Playhouse here!

The production opens tonight and runs at La Jolla Playhouse through July 7.

The Ballad of Johnny and June features a book by Robert Cary and Playhouse Director Emeritus and two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, music and lyrics by Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash and others, directed by Des McAnuff.



The cast features Christopher Ryan Grant (Broadway’s Million Dollar Quartet) as “Johnny Cash,” Van Hughes (Broadway’s American Idiot) as “John Carter Cash,” and Patti Murin (Broadway’s Frozen) as “June Carter Cash,” along with Maddie Shea Baldwin as “Anita,” Paula Leggett Chase as “Carrie,” Drew Wildman Foster as “Carl Smith/Jack Cash/Marshall Grant,” Gabriella Joy as “Vivian,” Bart Matthew Shatto as “Ray Cash/Sam Phillips/W.S. Holland,” and Correy West as “Luther Perkins/Rip Nix,” and understudies Summer Broyhill, Michael Louis Cusimano, Cody Ingram and Baily Day Sonner.



The creative team includes Ron Melrose, Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator; Lisa LeMay, Music Director; Byron Easley, Choreographer; Robert Brill, Scenic Designer; Sarafina Bush, Costume Designer; Amanda Zieve, Lighting Designer; Peter Fitzgerald, Sound Designer; Sean Nieuwenhuis, Projection Designer; Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Wig Designer; Tara Rubin Casting/Spencer Gualdoni, CSA/Jacole Kitchen, Casting; Dean Remington, Stage Manager; and Vanessa Dodgson-Thomas and Marie Jahelka, Assistant Stage Managers.



Country music royalty Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain to this day one of the most famous couples of the 20th century. Created with the support of the family and told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash, The Ballad of Johnny and June covers it all: their childhoods, their 1956 meeting at the Grand Ole Opry, the storied on-stage proposal in 1968, and the soaring highs and whiplash lows of fame, life on the road, addiction, arrests, controversies, marriage, family and devotion. This is a whole-hearted and clear-eyed telling of one of the most iconic love stories in music history, complete with a soundtrack of beloved hits, including I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, I've Been Everywhere and many more.