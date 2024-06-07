Photos & Video: André De Shields Awarded 'Storyteller of the Year' by The Moth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, June 4th, more than 500 guests from the realms of art, business, entertainment/theater, fashion, literature, media, and philanthropy joined at storytelling nonprofit The Moth’s annual gala, Making Waves: The 2024 Moth Ball Gala.

See photos and video!

The vibrant and celebratory evening, which took place at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers, included a cocktail party, an elegant, seated dinner, several Moth storytellers, and a presentation of The Moth Legacy Award to dedicated Moth supporter, Anne Maffei, and the presentation of Storyteller of the Year Award to the extraordinary actor, singer, dancer, director, and choreographer, André De Shields.



On hand to celebrate were the evening honorees De Shields and Anne Maffei, along with notables such as Julianna Margulies, Amber Gray, Kimberly Grigsby, Carole Radziwill, Taylor Schilling, Kemp Powers, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Christian McBride, Ari Handel, Ophira Eisenberg, Hari Kondabolu, Kathleen Russo, Doug Wright, Robert Carlock, and The Moth’s founder George Dawes Green; Moth Board members including Chenjerai Kumanyika, Gabrielle Glore, Jesse Haines, Susie Jaramillo, Mia Jung, Joanne Ramos, and Denmark West, as well as The Moth’s Chief Creative Officer Christina Norman and Executive Director Sarah Haberman.