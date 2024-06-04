Photos: Inside the New 42 Gala Honoring Tom Harris and Rennie Harris

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last night, New 42 presented their annual gala at the Plaza Hotel, titled Celebrating Times Square: Every Corner Tells a Story and recognizing the vital role that exposure to the performing arts for young people plays in the cultural and economic vibrancy of Times Square and New York City.

Hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, the event honored the Times Square Alliance and its president, Tom Harris, as well as choreographer and founder of Rennie Harris Puremovement, Rennie Harris.

The event also featured special performances by the 2023-2024 National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States Salome Agbaroji, winner of Season 14 of The Voice Brynn Cartelli, Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective, Broadway artists Aisha Jackson, Jacob Gutierrez and Nic Rouleau.

Proceeds from Celebrating Times Square: Every Corner Tells a Story will support the innovative artistic, arts education, and engagement programs of New 42 and New Victory.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski