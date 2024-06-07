Video: Michael Stuhlbarg Talks Returning to Broadway in PATRIOTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-nominated actor Michael Stuhlbarg joined Good Morning America on Thursday to discuss returning to Broadway in the play Patriots, after almost 20 years away.

"It's a good comeback, indeed," the actor admitted. "I'm so happy to be back. It's been a wonderful run so far. It's an amazing company...we're having a great time."

In Patriots, Stuhlbarg plays real-life billionaire Boris Berezovsky, a role he calls "complex."

"Anytime you want to play someone who really lived, you want to honor their life..how they lived, who they are. There's a lot of information out there about Boris so I dug into it and it's been a thrill to give it a try."

Watch the full interview!

Patriots had a record-breaking run at London’s Almeida Theatre where it was the fastest-selling new play in the theatre’s history, and a sold out 12-week run in the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin (Keen). But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

Tony and Emmy Award nominee Michael Stuhlbarg returns to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star as Boris Berezovsky. Original London cast member Will Keen makes his Broadway debut, recreating his Olivier Award-winning performance as Vladimir Putin. Original London cast member Luke Thallon also makes his Broadway debut as Russian oligarch and politician Roman Abramovich.