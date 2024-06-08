Public Theater Crew Members Vote To Join IATSE Union

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today it was announced that crew members at New York City's Public Theater have overwhelmingly voted in favor of joining IATSE, the union representing behind the scenes staff across the entertainment industry.

The vote was nearly unanimous with 94% voting 'yes'. The Public is the 5th venue to organize since the off-Broadway campaign began earlier this year.

On Thursday, February 29th, Leaders of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) came together with the off-Broadway crews of “Titanique”, The Atlantic Theatre Company, Little Shop of Horrors, The Public, and the Vineyard to host a press conference on recent developments in the union’s ongoing off-Broadway organizing campaign. Organizers, leaders, and crews provided breaking developments on the landscape of off-Broadway union organizing and announced the launch of a new website (offbroadway.iatse.net) dedicated specifically to assist off-Broadway crews.

Additionally, IATSE announced that the union is officially extending an open invitation to all Off-Broadway workers to join the movement – from carpenters to ticket-sellers, hair stylists to stagehands – all crafts are encouraged to examine the benefits of joining in union. Together, off-Broadway can create a stronger, more sustainable industry that values every worker.

The union celebrated the victory on social media:

Another victory for off-Broadway workers!! Public Theater crewmembers have voted to join IATSE with an overwhelming 94% voting UNION YES?️☑️



The Public is the 5th venue to organize since the off-Broadway campaign began earlier this year! ? pic.twitter.com/KXwQL5nayo — IATSE // #IASolidarity (@IATSE) June 7, 2024

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE (full name: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada), is a labor union representing over 170,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows in the United States and Canada.