Video: WILLY'S CANDY SPECTACULAR Releases 4th Demo Track 'The Unknown'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The creative team behind the highly anticipated satirical musical Willy's Candy Spectacular has revealed the fourth demo track from the production, “The Unknown.” This new piece is penned by Daniel Mertzlufft, the creative mind behind the viral sensation Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which captivated audiences on TikTok in 2021.

“As an avid TikTok addict, the Glasgow fiasco was my entire FYP for a solid week, and nothing was more intriguing than The Unknown! Who is he? Where did he come from?” said Daniel Mertzlufft. “I never thought my obsession over these questions would lead to writing a horror song for puppets about The Unknown starting the apocalypse, but that's the fun of Willy's Candy Spectacular! When else do you have the ability to truly just explore the unknown!?”

The production released additional demo tracks earlier this week, featuring John Stamos and more.

In the coming weeks, fans can expect additional demo song releases every Sunday, culminating in the debut of a staged reading of the musical at the Pleasance King Dome from August 9th to 26th, 2024, during Edinburgh Fringe Fest 2024. Ticket details will be made available on the website soon.

Stay tuned for more updates on https://willyscandyspectacular.com/ and socials.