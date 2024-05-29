Exclusive: First Look at Julie Benko in Theatre Raleigh's Production of JANE EYRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look at Julie Benko starring in Jane Eyre opposite Matt Bogart and directed by Megan McGinnis at Theatre Raleigh. Jane Eyre is written by John Caird and Paul Gordon.

Jane Eyre brings Charlotte Brontë's great love story comes to life with music. The musical was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2001.

Benko will be joined onstage by previously announced Matt Bogart, who will play the role of Rochester and directed last season's Theatre Raleigh production of Jersey Boys. Bogart is a television, film and Broadway actor with numerous credits, including playing The Four Seasons' bass player Nick Massi in Jersey Boys on Broadway for more than six years.

Bogart also played opposite Nick Jonas, who was Frankie Valli in the live capture film of Jersey Boys Live! His other Broadway credits include Aida, The Civil War, Miss Saigon, Smokey Joe's Café and most recently Paradise Square.