Video: Get A First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at North Shore Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) 60th Anniversary Production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. The classic Tony and Oscar -winning musical plays thru Sunday, June 16, 2024.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion. The classic Tony and Oscar -winning musical has a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and features the classic songs “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.”

The cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will be led by Jeremy Radin as Tevye and feature Alaina Mills as Golde and New England stage favorite Kathy St. George as Yente. The production will also feature Sophie Aknin (Chava), Ari Axelrod (Perchik), Jordan Matthew Brown (Motel), Ellie Fishman (Tzeitel), Melody Munitz (Hodel), Tyler Okunski (Fyedka), James Turner (Constable), and Patrick Wetzel (Lazar Wolf).

Rounding out the 35 member cast will be Parker Aimone, Ryan Blackson, Mary Callanan (Grandma Tzeitel), Stella Centore (Bielke at certain performances), Connor Coughlin (Yussel), Adalyn Daly (Shprintze at certain performances), Holly Lauren Dayton, Bobbie Celine Doherty (Shprintze at certain performances), Billy Goldstein (Avram), Ofer Gordon (Sasha), Jonathan Hashmonay (Mordcha), Felix Benjamin Herbst (The Fiddler), Rachel Kay, Andrew Leggieri (Mendel), Meagan Lewis-Michelson, Michael Mossucco, Kayden Oliver, Daniel Pahl, Robert Saoud (Rabbi), Tori Sicklick, Elora von Rosch (Fruma-Sarah), Nicole Weitzman, Matt Wiercinski, and Madeline Zechman Frontierro (Bielke at certain performances).

The creative team for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF includes Robert W. Schneider (Director), Josh Assor (Choreographer), Miles Plant (Music Director), Ryan Howell (Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordination), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), James Cannon (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig and Hair Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), and Zack Steele (Assistant to the Director).

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director). FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Tickets for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF start at $70. Performances are June 4 – June 16, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all evening performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Comments