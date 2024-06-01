Photos: First Look at Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at La Mirada Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID, with book by Doug Wright, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, musical direction by Brent Crayon, choreography by John MacInnis, and direction by Glenn Casale is now in performances at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Check out production photos below!

Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID began previews on March 30th, and will open tonight, Saturday, June 1 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, June 23, 2024.

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her

ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most

beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID is a

gloriously magical love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy® Award

winner Alan Menken, this perfect-for-the-whole family, fishy-fable will capture your heart

with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your

World.”

The Cast of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID features: Leianna Weaver as “Ariel,”

Coleman Cummings as “Prince Eric,” Trent Mills as “King Triton,” Dana Orange as

“Sebastian,” Kevin Kulp as “Flounder,” Quintan Craig as “Scuttle,” Regina Le Vert as

“Ursula,” Mitchell Lam Hau as “Flotsam,” Christopher Diem as “Jetsam,” Jeff Skowron as

“Chef Louis/Pilot,” and Kevin Symons as “Grimsby.” The Ensemble features (in alphabetical

order): Kevin Corte, Katie Cruz, Cristyn Dang, Daniel Dawson, Andrea Dobbins,

Christopher Ho, Michael James, Kurt Kemper, Edgar Lopez, Tayler Mettra, Neema Muteti,

Madison Miyuki Sprague, and Candace J. Washington. Swings are Josh Zacher and

Helen Tait.

Tickets range from $22 - $129 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $19 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS

