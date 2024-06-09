Video: See Footage of THE GREAT GATSBY Cast in the Recording Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Gatsby has released behind-the-scenes footage of the cast in the recording studio. See the recording in action in the video here!

Three tracks from the upcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Great Gatsby. were released on Friday. The songs include 'Roaring On', 'My Green Light', and 'Past is Catching Up to Me'. Listen here.

The release of the digital album has been delayed one week, to June 28, after previously announcing it would be released on June 21.

The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). The musical began previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.