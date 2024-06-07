Photos: First Look At The Stars of YOU LIE IN APRIL West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Zheng Xi Yong and Mia Kobayashi star in the new West End musical Your Lie in April by Frank Wildhorn, set in the highly competitive world of classical music competitions. Based on the manga worldwide sensation, it will open at The Harold Pinter Theatre for 12 weeks from from June 28. See a photo of the stars below.

Kōsei Arima (Zheng Xi Yong) is a brilliant young piano prodigy, dubbed the “Human Metronome” for his mechanical accuracy, who has won many prestigious classical music competitions. But his mother's sudden death leaves him bereft and unable to play music. He strikes a friendship with the brilliant violinist Kaori Miyazono (Mia Kobayashi), who slowly encourages him to perform again. As Kaori continues to lift Kōsei's spirits, he realises that he loves her. But is their relationship doomed?

Your Lie in April is an epic love story about two young people trying to navigate their way in the world of classical music, underscored with Frank Wildhorn's lushly, romantic music.

Multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, Death Note The Musical) said: “Your Lie In April is a love letter to the beautiful power of music - to heal, to take us through life's adventures, to create our most precious memories… I've never had more fun than creating this usic!”

Your Lie in April, one of Japan's most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers, has music by Frank Wildhorn with Lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller. It is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Death Note the Musical, Fame, Annie).

Your Lie in April will start previews at The Harold Pinter Theatre, Panton St, London SW1 on 28 June and run to 21 September.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

