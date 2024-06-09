Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He's Completed His Next Musical

Webber has not revealed the title and content of the musical at this time.

By: Jun. 09, 2024
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He's Completed His Next Musical
In an interview with The Telegraph, Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed that he's finished his next "big" musical.

Webber has previously stated that he is working on songs for a play about Sherlock Holmes with Tim Rice, but Webber has not revealed the title and content of the musical he was referencing at this time.

As Broadway World previously reported, Webber has also written a new song with Richard Stilgoe called 'Hydrogen' for Starlight Express which started previews at the Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre last night.

Read the full interview here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas





