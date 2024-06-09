Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He's Completed His Next Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In an interview with The Telegraph, Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed that he's finished his next "big" musical.

Webber has previously stated that he is working on songs for a play about Sherlock Holmes with Tim Rice, but Webber has not revealed the title and content of the musical he was referencing at this time.

As Broadway World previously reported, Webber has also written a new song with Richard Stilgoe called 'Hydrogen' for Starlight Express which started previews at the Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre last night.

Read the full interview here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas