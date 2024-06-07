Bernadette Peters Makes A Splash In Viral New Breyers Ad

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-winner Bernadette Peters is celebrating her uniquely youthful appearance in a series of new ads for the brand Breyers.

Recasting their signature vanilla ice cream as "anti-aging cream" Peters appears in the ads consuming the ice cream for continued youthfulness, continuing a longstanding partnership with the brand which began with a series of ads in the 1990s.

Peters said of the ads,"I'm absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Breyers again after more than 30 years. The message behind Breyers CarbSmart 'Anti-Aging Cream' truly resonates with me and I'm so inspired to remind everyone that aging well isn't just about what you see in the mirror, but about what you can do to help yourself feel younger, and that includes enjoying life's simple pleasures."

The images were an instant viral hit, inspiring remixes from Beaches star Jessica Vosk and the pre-Broadway production Death Becomes Her.

Bernadette Peters. In addition to starring in Peters has lit up the silver screen in over 30 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in Pennies From Heaven. Other film credits include the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie, Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen’s Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, Coming Up Roses, The Broken Hearts Gallery and most recently, a surprise appearance in the popular Jonathan Larson biopic, tick, tick…BOOM! Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings. Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her “pet project” Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals in the New York City and tri-state area. The American Theater Wing honored her efforts and awarded her with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award which recognizes an individual from the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations, regardless of whether such organizations relate to the theatre. This past November, while in London Bernadette presented West End Woofs, a sister organization to Broadway Barks that she co-hosted with her good friend, Elaine Paige. The event is the first of its kind in the UK that fostered a spirit of community among animal shelters and rescue groups. She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children’s books: Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York and Los Angeles with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.