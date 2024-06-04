Photos: Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jelani Alladin, and More Turn Out for the Public Theater Public Works Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On June 4, The Public and the Broadway production of SUFFS joined together to celebrate one of the major artistic programs of The Public, Public Works. See photos from inside the starry event below as Tony-winner Renee Elise Goldbery, Jelani Alladin, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and more turn out to celebrate!

Conceived in 2013 by Lear deBessonet and now under the direction of Laurie Woolery, Public Works aims to restore and build community by connecting people through the creation of extraordinary works of art.

As part of the evening, The Public presented the fourth annual Community Leadership Award to Christine Yvette Lewis, Secretary/Cultural Outreach Coordinator for Domestic Workers United, in recognition of her relentless advocacy for workers’ rights, passionate defense of women’s voices, and joyous artistic inspiration that has helped nurture the creativity within countless people in our city.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski