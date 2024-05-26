Photos: First Look at TONI STONE in Rehearsal at Playhouse on Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out rehearsal photos from Playhouse on Park's Connecticut premiere of Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone below!

An original play inspired by the book Curveball, The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone by Martha Ackmann. This sensational theatrical event knocks it out of the park with a high intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to go pro in baseball’s Negro Leagues. Against all odds, Toni Stone blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Follow Toni’s journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants the most — play baseball. Filled with humor and the love of the game, this intimate and profoundly relevant portrait of America will have you cheering along.

Performances begin on May 29th. For more information, visit the button below.



Company of Toni Stone

