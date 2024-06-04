Photos: Stars Turn Out To Honor Alfred Molina and Ann K. McDonald At the 2024 RUNNING OF THE BULLS Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Red Bull Theater honored Alfred Molina with the Matador Award for Extraordinary Achievement in Classical Theater and K. Ann McDonald with the George Mayer Award for Extraordinary Service to Classical Theater at the Running of the Red Bulls Gala Benefit last night, Monday June 3rd. See photos from inside the event below!

This intimate soirée, celebrating Red Bull’s 20th anniversary season, was held on the expansive terrace of the chic Bowery Hotel (335 Bowery at East 3rd Street) and featured an evening of live entertainment, fine dining, and great company. Julie Taymor presented the Matador Award to Mr. Molina; John Douglas Thompson presented the George Mayer Award for Extraordinary Service to Classical Theater to Ms. McDonald.



A special proclamation was presented by Casey York, President of the Off-Broadway League, in honor of Red Bull Theater's 20th Anniversary. The evening was hosted by Patrick Page and featured a performance by Amber Gray.



Other performers and presenters included Robert Cuccioli, Paige Davis, Mark Linn-Baker, Laila Robins, Jennifer Sanchez, and Mary Testa. Special guests featured Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Michael Emerson, Tovah Feldshuh, Elliot Goldenthal, Jeffrey Hatcher, Peter Francis James, Patrick Page, Luis Quintero, Heather Randall,,Lily Santiago, Miriam Silverman, Derek Smith, Julie Taymor,John Douglas Thompson, Raphael Nash Thompson, Marc Vietor, Sarin Monae West, and more, Mr. Vietor directed the evening’s entertainment.