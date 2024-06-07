Video: Watch Tony Nominees Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant Perform 'Stay Gold' From THE OUTSIDERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of the "Broadway In 6A" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant stopped by the show to perform the number Stay Gold from the new musical The Outsiders.

Both actors have been nominated for Tony Awards for their performances and the production as a whole has been nominated for 12 Tonys, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The performers were accompanied by Jamestown Revival for the performers.

Watch the performance now!

The new musical is based on the classic novel by S. E. Hinton and features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

The cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy and also includes Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

It is currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.