Video: Retta Reveals That She Would Like to Perform on Broadway

On Wednesday, comedian Retta stopped by Live With Kelly and Mark to discuss her role in the new Netflix movie, Hit Man.

During the interview, Kelly asked her what Broadway shows she had seen lately and if she would ever like to be on Broadway herself.

Retta told the hosts that she saw Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen, which she enjoyed. For the performance she attended, Maleah Joi Moon was replaced early in the evening by her understudy Jade Milan, who Retta says "killed it."

"You know all the [Alicia Keys] songs, but they arrange it differently and I was just so jealous that I couldn't sing."

She went on to say that she would love to do Broadway as long as "there wasn't a lot of dancing for me...If I could just come on, sing, and get the hell off!"

Retta is a comedian and actress who is known for her roles Parks and Recreation and Good Girls. She also was a host for HGTV's Ugliest House in America.

Watch the interview!