Mandy Patinkin to Executive Produce New Documentary THE EVER CURIOUS MAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award Winner Mandy Patinkin will executive produce the first documentary feature film from Ivan Cash, The Ever Curious Man, alongside Executive Producer, actor and writer Kathryn Grody and producer Jake Ewald. Best known for his roles in Homeland, Criminal Minds and The Princess Bride as well as being a Broadway veteran, Patinkin brings a particular understanding of art to the film alongside Cash, who is coming off of the World Premiere of his short film, Sea Lion Cow in the Tribeca Festival.

“I admire Ivan’s push to share this deeply personal story in this format,” said Executive Producer, Mandy Patinkin. “He’s turned this portrait of an artist into so much more; a captivating tableau of success and disappointment — resentment and reconciliation.”

The Ever Curious Man focuses on the artistic legacy of a compulsive 80-year old artist. The film explores the staggering beauty and sobering cost of being an artist, through the lens of glass sculptor Sydney Cash. The film will boast cinematography from Jamal Solomon, and editing from Elise Ahrens.

“This documentary gets at the collective existential crisis that one person can spur,” said Director, Ivan Cash. "By exploring and even culling my father's art work, we've grappled with the weight behind the question, 'What gets left behind?”

THE EVER CURIOUS MAN SYNOPSIS

At age 80, Sydney Cash faces a crossroads. The lease to his biggest storage space of 35 years is ending, forcing the family and him to decide what will happen to all of his work (some pieces 12 feet tall).

How will Sydney's chronic impulse to produce new work line up with his family’s pleas to pause and get his affairs in order? Will a lifetime’s worth of art land in the trash, a gallery, or somewhere in between?

ABOUT DIRECTOR IVAN CASH

Ivan Cash is an award-winning (Forbes 30 Under 30, Adweek Creative 100, ADC Young Gun, Print New Visual Artist) artist and filmmaker whose work explores human connection in the digital age. His conceptually-driven, genre-bending media projects are known for their originality, cultural resonance, and bold human lens.

His work has been presented at SXSW, Sundance, TEDx, the Tribeca Festival, The Atlantic, VICE, and The New York Times, received over one-billion online views, six Vimeo Staff Picks, multiple Webby Honorees, and a Fast Company World Changing Ideas award.