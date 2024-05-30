Exclusive Photos: First Look at FAT HAM at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe is presenting the five-time Tony Award nominee and 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Fat Ham by James Ijames, featuring original direction by Saheem Ali.

Get an exclusive first look at photos below!

Sideeq Heard directs the five-week limited engagement, which begins performances May 25 and runs to June 23, 2024, with the official opening night tonight, Thursday, May 30. Fat Ham plays on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

The 2022 Pulitzer-winning, Tony-nominated sensation Fat Ham is a fresh and funny take on Shakespeare's Hamlet. During a Southern family cookout, Juicy is confronted by the ghost of his father, who demands revenge for his murder. But Juicy, a young, queer, Black man, has enough on his plate. James Ijames's remarkable play uses uproarious humor and profound insight to explore the conflict between what you owe your family and what you owe yourself.