The Broadway Cast, Hosted by Ben Cameron, Is Coming to BroadwayWorld

BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce a new partnership with "The Broadway Cast"- a weekly talk show hosted by Broadway vet Ben Cameron, who brings your favorite Broadway personalities together for a hysterical, fun, informative, inspiring roundtable conversation.

“The Broadway Cast” also gives a voice to theater fans like they’ve never had before via call-ins, in which fans get to share their own stories and talk directly with their Broadway idols. Past guests include Billy Porter, Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, James Monroe Iglehart, Jason Robert Brown, Alex Brightman, Mandy Gonzalez, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and more!

“We are back, baby! I can't wait to bring our big, beautiful show to big, beautiful BroadwayWorld; sharing our exclusive, nothing like it, conversations with the biggest stars on the boards,” said Ben Cameron.

“At Stretch Run Media, our mission is to create and produce compelling and impactful content. Partnering up with BroadwayWorld is the perfect way for our show, ‘The Broadway Cast,’ to accomplish that mission,” said Danny Jordan, President of Stretch Run Media. “BroadwayWorld’s position as the #1 Broadway news site aligns with our goals for ‘The Broadway Cast,’ and I am thrilled to see the buzzworthy moments we will create together.”

Tune in on Monday, June 10 for a 2024 Tony Awards special featuring special guests Kecia Lewis (Hell's Kitchen), Roger Bart (Back to the Future) and Eden Espinosa (Lempicka) and be sure to follow the show @TheBroadwayCast for updates about future episodes, coming later this summer!

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy, bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Ben is a three-time Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of “Wicked” and “Footloose.” He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who’s Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway’s most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show “Broadway Sessions” (2018 MAC Award), “Broadway Buskers Concert Series with Times Square Alliance,” web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, “Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island,” and of course, “The Broadway Cast.” Ben is the Mainstage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of “A Very Wicked Halloween” on NBC, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical” on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton’s America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Year’s Marathon and much more. Ben served as on-camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app. Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts, and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Tokeep up with Ben, fans can follow @BenDoesBroadway and visit www.bencameron.nyc

About Stretch Run Media

Stretch Run Media is a Los Angeles based independent media production company focused on developing and producing unscripted television, podcasts, and digital video content. Additionally, the company has positioned itself as a leader in creatingintegrated marketing opportunities for advertisers and notable influencers. Stretch Run Media is known for heading up branded integration and licensing for popular and award-winning hit series. Select projects include: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, The Biggest Loser, MasterChef, Deal or No Deal, Double Dare, and Legends of the HiddenTemple. Stretch Run Media also develops and produces original branded digital series. Select projects include: Feast with Friends for Scripps Networks, No Barriers for Hyatt, Christmas Countdown, and Surprise High School Makeovers for BAND.