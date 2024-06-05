Photos: Inside Opening Night of Second Stage's BREAKING THE STORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Second Stage Theater just celebrated opening night for the world premiere of Alexis Scheer's BREAKING THE STORY, directed by Jo Bonney. The company features Tala Ashe, Geneva Carr, Julie Halston, Louis Ozawa, Gabrielle Polican, Matthew Saldívar, and Maggie Siff.

As a foreign war correspondent, Marina (Siff) has put her life on the line to illuminate the darkest corners of humanity. Having just returned from a particularly bloody conflict, she flirts with staying home for good—alongside her cameraman turned lover. With her closest friends and family gathered on the eve of her lifetime achievement award ceremony, she decides to cap this glorious moment with an elopement. But as Marina tries to take hold of her life, she’s forced to reckon with the hold war has on her.

BREAKING THE STORY is a darkly funny and fiery drama about the cost of war and the audacity of those frontliners armed with only a press badge.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas