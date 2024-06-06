This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Casting, Marketing and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/6/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Crew: seeking stage hand that acts, lighting tech, av operator/merch sales

rock horror/supernatural sci fi/paranormal multimedia dance theatre musical with previous off broadway performances seeks 3 people. 1. stage hand that acts as well 1 lighting tech and one slide/dvd/tv/audio operator and during intermission sell merchandise gigs and filming ny ny area and 2 hour radius of ny ny. mostly ny/ct/nj sporadic gigs send resume and for stage hand/actor headshot ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas is Seeking Performers

Awakening Dancer Auditions! Open Calls! Burbank on Thursday, June 13 Flower Street Factory 700 South Flower Street Burbank, CA 91502 Men at 10:00a Ladies at 11:00a Callbacks at 2:00p Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20 The Rock Center for Dance 8210 South Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89123 Men at 10:00a Ladies at 11:00a Callbacks at 2:00p awakening.com Please bring a headshot/resume. Please wear form-fitting clothing that shows off your physique- nothing too baggy. Flat shoe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Master Electrician

Master Electrician – Asolo Rep Sarasota Florida Department – Production Class/Salary – Union IATSE $24.50/ hr. 40-hour guarantee/comp time/ Overtime Asolo Rep (LORT B) Florida’s premier professional theatre and one of the most important cultural forces in the Southeastern U.S is seeking to fill its Resident Master Electrician Position This is a full-time year-round staff position which requires candidate to be a resident of the community. Department Head responsible for all aspects o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Co- Technical Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CO-TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professiona... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Director

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Casting Director. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has a demonstrated ability to work well with creative team members and actors, who has strong organizing and relationship building skills, who is knowledgeable about talent scouting for theatre, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in dismantling structural racism in theatre. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SEEKING PIANO ACCOMPANIST

CONTRACT Single Production Equity and Non-Equity Musicians welcome SEEKING Advanced pianist to accompany performers in rehearsals and in one-night Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute show. Accompanist will also be expected to record audio and/or video cuts for all songs in the show on piano, to be discussed between Director and accompanist. Accompanist should be able to transpose music. COMPENSATION Range: $25-$45 an hour based on experience. AUDITION DATE Electronic submission by e... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Overhire - Midnight in the Garden of Good & Evil

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Crew REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor FLSA Status: Non-Exempt DATES: 6/5/24 - 8/4/24 with possible extension through as late as 8/11/24 COMPENSATION RATE: 22.00 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks an additional Wardrobe Crew person to join our team on our production of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. The crew will work together with actors on all changes and will clean and maintain all... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Office manager

Competencies • Organized with meticulous attention to detail • Must be a team player with a flexible attitude, the ability to multitask, with a strong work ethic • Must be calm under pressure • Exceptional communication skills • Can work with budgets and goals • Competency with Google and Microsoft Suites • Must fit into the culture and community at North Coast Rep, which includes staff, volunteers, board members, patrons, and donors • Familiarity with Quickbooks and ADP Payroll a plus,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Scenic Charge Artist

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accou... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Properties Carpenter Overhire

JOB TITLE: Properties Overhire Carpentry

REPORTS TO: Properties Supervisor FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

DATES: Immediate- June 21

COMPENSATION RATE: $25.00/hour

LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601

POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is searching for Experienced Props Carpentry Overhire to work collaboratively with the Properties Supervisor and other prop department members on its production of Midnight in the Garden of Good... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Artistic Intern

The Wilma Theater seeks someone with an interest in learning about a Regional Theater Artistic department, with some administrative experience, to serve as Artistic Intern. The Artistic Intern reports to the Associate Producer and supports the work of the Artistic Department, which also includes the Artistic Director cohort and the Associate Artistic Director. The Artistic Intern will contribute meaningfully to the organizational culture of the Wilma and will advocate to advance ou... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Fall Production of Pippin*

Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Fall Production of Pippin* Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Fall 2024 production of Pippin! Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, fast-p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is seeking candidates for the role of Executive Director. This appointment serves as the administrative leader of Cleveland’s preeminent classical theater and is also a key player in the unique collaborative producing model that has developed between GLT, Idaho Shakespeare Festival and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. The position is based in Cleveland. The ED will provide entrepreneurial, flexible, and people-centered leadership for GLT, an organization dedicated to... (more)

Internships - Creative: Camp Counselors for Overnight Musical Theater Camp (June 10-July 30)

OVERNIGHT THEATER CAMP ON COLLEGE CAMPUS SEEKS COUNSELORS! HIGHEST NEED FOR MALE APPLICANTS! Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater and activities camp for children 7-18, is looking for Camp Counselors (age 18+) for our 69th Season. Strong applicants should have previous experience working with kids and the ability to teach or assist in a variety of activity areas. Our highest need is for MALE-identifying or non-binary applicants to reside in our "boys" hall, and t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Assistant

Position Title: Production Assistant Department: Production Department, Stage Management Reports To: Stage Manager, Associate Director of Production Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) Salary/Wage: $640-$680 per week, depending on experience Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Dates of Employment: September 17, 2024 – June 29, 2025 Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work, on and offstage, and is an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Paid Focus Group!

At Money4Talk - Zebra Strategies, we're committed to meaningful research that drives social change, especially for underserved communities. We are conducting a paid, online research discussion about attitudes and perceptions in New York City. Link to qualifying survey below. Study Overview: Topic: Understanding NYers perceptions around the city. Method: A 75-minute online discussion group. Requirement: Access to a computer with internet. Confidentiality: Your privacy is our top priori... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Learning & Community Engagement

The Director of Learning and Community Engagement will be an innovative thought leader, strong collaborator, and skillful public advocate, with a fervent commitment to community engagement and relationship development. In addition to planning for the future of MTC’s Learning and Community Engagement Program, they will guide a multi-faceted operation of dynamic, innovative programs, serving more than 3,000 individuals annually. As the first education program created by a major New York theater c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Associate

Marketing Associate The Marketing Associate at Florida Studio Theatre plays a pivotal role in supporting the administrative functions and operations of the Marketing Department. Key responsibilities include creating sales-related email blasts, contributing as a writer for FST newsletters, and supporting the annual ad sales campaign. The ideal candidate will demonstrate strong communication skills, including writing, presenting, and pitching, and can place stories within consumer, industry, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Props Supervisor

Join our team of hardworking staff members who take pride in the quality of their work and celebrate diversity in their workplace. Virginia Repertory Theatre, Central Virginia’s largest nonprofit, professional theatre company, is seeking a Props Supervisor to join our full-time staff. To learn more about Virginia Rep, visit our website. The Props Supervisor reports to the Production Manager and supervises the Props Artisan and Scenic Artist & Props Apprentice in executing all department respon... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Audience Services Associate

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the w¬orld. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accoun... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Personnel

Costume Personnel Eglevsky Ballet – Bethpage, NY 11714 Eglevsky Ballet seeks Costume Personnel for various productions throughout the year. Required Skills: • Must have excellent sewing skills, both with machine (regular and serger) and by hand. • Ability to make alterations and adapt costumes for various body types. Experience working with dance costumes is a plus. Must have basic tailoring skills for women/men. Schedule: Weekend Availability Transportation: Studio is easily acc... (more)