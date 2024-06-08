Broadway Actress Jade Stice Passes Away at 53

Click Here for More on Obituaries

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Broadway actress Jade Stice has passed away following a hiking accident. She was 53.

Stice appeared in the original Broadway cast of Miss Saigon, remaining with the company for 10 years, and also appeared in the first touring cast of Jekyll & Hyde.

Stice began her career in Hawaii, appearing in 1989's 13 Daughters and Dreamgirls at the Hawaii Theatre, and Singing in the Rain at Diamond Head Theatre in 1990. When Stice returned to Hawaii in 2001, she appeared in Diamond Head Theatre's production of Chess, and directed and choreographed the company's production of Jekyll & Hyde.

Read the full obituary here.

She is survived by her husband Dr. James Finley, their three children, and her sisters Paraluman Stice-Durkin and Ligaya Stice.