Video: Inside Rehearsals for N/A with Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Who exactly are the enignmatic N and A referenced in the title of Mario Correa's new play? It's a secret the playwright is keeping tight.

"[The characters] are closely inspired by real leaders, but its not a biography play," he explained. "It's a story that we see onstage that's very closely inspired by real events, but these are characters who find their own way through conflict, friendship, and understanding."

Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe will star as “N” and “A”, respectively in the world premiere of his new play, directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

"The idea of doing a two-hander play with two female characters who are leading figures in American politics... how often does that happen?! I don't think there's another play like this," added Paulus.

Taylor and Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress. N/A is a whip smart battle of wills-- and wits – between N, the first woman Speaker of the House, and A, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Inspired by real people and events, this riveting two-hander illuminates the most powerful woman in American history…and the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her.

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team shares more about the new play!