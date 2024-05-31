Photos: First Look At Bay Area Premiere Of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE At Ray Of Light Theatre

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie, a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life in drag.
Ray of Light Theatre will open Everybody's Talking About Jamie this Saturday, June 1st at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco. This is the Bay Area Premiere of the West End feel-good musical based on the true story of a boy who overcomes prejudice and bullying, to step out of the darkness and become a drag queen.
Get a first look at photos below!
Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie, a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life in drag. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. This ‘Funny, outrageous, touching’ (Daily Telegraph), musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed!
With an original score of catchy pop tunes that will ‘blow the roof off the Theatre’ (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who), this musical will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.
