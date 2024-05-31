Photos: First Look At Bay Area Premiere Of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE At Ray Of Light Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ray of Light Theatre will open Everybody's Talking About Jamie this Saturday, June 1st at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco. This is the Bay Area Premiere of the West End feel-good musical based on the true story of a boy who overcomes prejudice and bullying, to step out of the darkness and become a drag queen.

Get a first look at photos below!

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie, a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life in drag. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. This ‘Funny, outrageous, touching’ (Daily Telegraph), musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed!

With an original score of catchy pop tunes that will ‘blow the roof off the Theatre’ (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who), this musical will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.



Romelo Urbi and Company

Romelo Urbi, Anne Elizabeth Clark and Jill Slyter

Romelo Urbi

Romelo Urbi and Madelyn Davis-Haddad

Romelo Urbi and Katya Smirnoff-Skyy

Jill Slyter and Romelo Urbi

Romelo Urbi and Madelyn Davis-Haddad

Andrea Dennison-Laufer and Romelo Urbi and Company

Romelo Urbi and Company

Steven Ennis, Rahni NeverMore. and Samuel Prince

Romelo Urbi and Katya Smirnoff-Skyy

Steven Ennis, Rahni NeverMore., and Samuel Prince

Romelo Urbi

The Company

Romelo Urbi and Madelyn Davis-Haddad

Romelo Urbi and Christopher Sotelo

Romelo Urbi

Anne Elizabeth Clark

Romelo Urbi and Anne Elizabeth Clark

Samuel Prince, Rahni NeverMore., and Steven Ennis

The Company

Katya Smirnoff-Skyy and Company

Romelo Urbi and Company

Romelo Urbi

Comments