UK Premiere of Immersive Art Attraction BEYOND VAN GOGH Opens In Liverpool Next Month

Anticipation is rising with just four weeks to go to the UK premiere of an unforgettable multimedia experience which brings Vincent van Gogh's works to life in spectacular and colourful style.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open its doors at Exhibition Centre Liverpool on Thursday 27 June.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience blends more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history's most influential artists.

It has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States, Canada and South America, and now it is coming to the UK for a strictly limited run of dates in major venues.

Following the UK premiere launch in Liverpool, from 27 June to 24 July, it will open at Glasgow's Scottish Event Campus on 11 July and at the Birmingham NEC on 1 August.

The powerful production covers an epic 40,000sq ft and is packed with colour and detail to excite visitors of all ages.

The artist's spectacular paintings are liberated from their two-dimensional realms and rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with colour and movement – exhilarating in every sense.

Wander through iconic works as they come alive around you, including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night, and be enveloped by a selection of his revealing self-portraits which might just blink back at you.

Visitors are taken on a journey through the artist's world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience which appeals to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts and Van Gogh fans alike.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh's paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Even if you are not very familiar with Van Gogh's incredible paintings, this is an excellent access point to his world, and a way to connect to the artist behind the art.

There is also a chance to take part in special Saturday morning yoga sessions inside the exhibition itself. Meanwhile VIP Experience tickets include selected Beyond Van Gogh merchandise along with flexible arrival times and fast track entry.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “When we first announced that Beyond Van Gogh was due to have its UK premiere in Liverpool we knew it would be popular – but the response from the city's art lovers has been amazing, making it one of the fastest-selling shows we've staged anywhere in the world.

“So I'm really pleased to announce that we've been able to add extra tickets to the run at Exhibition Centre Liverpool so even more people will have the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Vincent van Gogh.

“With just four weeks to go, anticipation is building, and I can guarantee Beyond Van Gogh is going to be one of the unmissable events of the summer.”

BEYOND VAN GOGH

VENUE: Exhibition Centre Liverpool, King's Dock, Liverpool, L3 4FP.

DATE: Thursday, 27 June - Wednesday, 24 July 2024

TIME: 10am-8pm Monday-Friday & Sunday/ 9am-8pm Saturday (special yoga session Saturday mornings)

PRICE: Off-peak (Mon-Thurs): Adult 13+ £26.40/ Senior 65+, NHS, Student £19.80/ Child (4-12) £15.84/ Three and under go Free/ VIP Experience £39.60

Peak (Fri-Sun): Adult 13+ £29.70/ Senior 65+, NHS, Student £23.76/ Child (4-12) £19.80/ Under three Free/ Yoga £39.60/ VIP Experience £46.20

All prices include booking fees. | Flexible entry add-on available

Tickets can be booked via: www.exhibitioncentreliverpool.com/whats-on/beyond-van-gogh

Entry is by timed ticket. No change of date or time is permitted. Please arrive 15 minutes before your entrance time.

VIP Experience includes flexibility to arrive two hours before or after your scheduled time, fast track entry and choice of selected merchandise package.

