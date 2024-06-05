Photos: Broadway Bets Raises $540,600 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Bets, the annual evening of Texas Hold ’em poker at Sardi’s, one of the theater district’s most legendary restaurants, raised a record $540,600 on June 3, 2024.

Plaers included theater owners, producers, actors, theatrical executives, advertising and marketing leaders and fans.



Among the stars of stage and screen playing in the tournament or observing the action were Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen); Katie Broad (An Enemy of the People); David Costabile (TV’s Billions); Brandon Victor Dixon (Hell’s Kitchen); Caleb Eberhardt (An Enemy of the People); Eli Gelb (Stereophonic); RJ Higton (The Outsiders); Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl, City Center’s Titanic); Andy Karl (Into the Woods); Alicia Keys (Hell’s Kitchen); Richard Kind (TV’s Curb Your Enthusiasm); David Mattar Merten (An Enemy of the People); Jarrod Spector (Hamilton); Marc Summers (The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers); Daryl Tofa (The Outsiders); David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Off-Broadway’s Dead Outlaw) and Joshua Boone (The Outsiders).



Broadway Bets’ tournament directors are Mark Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical, Brett Sirota, co-founder and partner at The Road Company and RoadCo Entertainment, and Alex Wolfe, associate general manager at Foresight Theatrical.



Broadway Bets’ founding co-chairs are Paul Libin, executive vice president emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters and president emeritus of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees, and Robert E. Wankel, chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization and president of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees.



This year’s record took Broadway Bets’ total fundraising across its seven editions to $2.2 million.



The evening started with 37 Texas Hold ’em poker tables and 476 tournament players and onlookers filling three floors of the beloved Sardi’s restaurant. It culminated in 10 players donning their best poker faces at the championship table.



The riveting final face-off featured Hannah Katz, contracts coordinator at Broadway Across America, and Nicholas Hipple, labor relations assistant at The Nederlander Organization. Surrounded by an energized and enthusiastic crowd, Hipple went all-in after several rounds of play, while Katz remained cool as her pile of chips towered over the table. Ultimately, Katz bested Hipple with a pair of Aces.



Katz has the unique distinction of being the first woman to be crowned Broadway Bets champion across the seven editions of the tournament. As winner, Katz received a one-week stay at the luxurious Secret Villas in Key West, FL. Hipple won four Legends Suite tickets to a New York Yankees home game, including fine dining at the Legends Suite Club.



The final table also featured, in order of finish: Hillary Bibicoff, transactional entertainment attorney at The Nederlander Organization; singer/songwriter Adam Jesin; David Drieir, partner at White & Case LLP; Matt Horvath; James Dale, founder and CEO of Sine Digital; Daniel Solomon, senior corporate paralegal at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP; Brian DeVito, ticketing and revenue director at Hell’s Kitchen; and Morgan Elwyn, partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.