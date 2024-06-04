Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/2/24 - HELL'S KITCHEN, CABARET & More Top the List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/2/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: BEN PLATT: LIVE AT THE PALACE opened on 5/28. HOME is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 6/5. MOTHER PLAY cancelled one performance (Weds. 5/29 mat.) WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used.

Memorial Day Weekend fell within the week prior (both this season and last season). Daniel Radcliffe was out of five performances of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG last week for scheduled time away, which had been previously announced.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HOME (4.2%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (4%), AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: UNCLE VANYA (-21.3%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-14.3%), PATRIOTS (-10.4%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-9.7%), & JULIET (-8.8%), THE NOTEBOOK (-8.3%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-8.3%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-8.3%), CHICAGO (-7.4%), APPROPRIATE (-6.9%), THE WHO'S TOMMY (-6.4%), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (-6.2%), MARY JANE (-6.1%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-5.6%), MOTHER PLAY (-5.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-5.1%), THE WIZ (-4.9%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-4.6%), SUFFS (-4.6%), ILLINOISE (-4.5%), THE LION KING (-3.8%), ALADDIN (-3.4%), HADESTOWN (-2.6%), HAMILTON (-2.3%), SIX (-1.5%), THE OUTSIDERS (-1.5%), WICKED (-1%), STEREOPHONIC (-0.9%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-0.8%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-0.2%),

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 280,253 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,662,845. The average ticket price was $120.12.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.43%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.63% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $120.12 is down $-2.76 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,084,039

WICKED: $1,981,260

HAMILTON: $1,881,810

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $1,864,257

HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,560,251





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HOME ($116,448), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL ($257,487), PATRIOTS ($280,677), MARY JANE ($461,444), MOTHER PLAY ($528,216)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $142,498

HAMILTON: $77,590

MOTHER PLAY: $76,479

STEREOPHONIC: $40,684

HOME: $16,582





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG ($-464,004), UNCLE VANYA ($-268,341), MJ THE MUSICAL ($-260,944), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-152,098), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-144,801)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $219.56

HAMILTON: $181.38

THE LION KING: $166.68

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: $154.41

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: $153.16





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HOME ($26.51), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL ($52.37), PATRIOTS ($58.47), ILLINOISE ($90.47), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($96.43)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: 103%

THE OUTSIDERS: 100.7%

HELL'S KITCHEN: 100.6%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: 100%

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 99.2%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (56.4%), PATRIOTS (58%), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (58.3%), CHICAGO (63.6%), THE WHO'S TOMMY (73%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HOME: 765

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 518

MOTHER PLAY: 337

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: 8





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

UNCLE VANYA (-1781), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-1685), MJ THE MUSICAL (-923), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-916), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-896)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..