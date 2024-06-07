Video: Grease Got a Hold on THE OUTSIDERS' Jason Schmidt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We have all read the book. We have all seen the movie. The timeless tale is now on Broadway with Tony nominations galore. We had the chance to chat with The Outsiders' Sodapop Curtis himself, Jason Schmidt.

He is making his Broadway debut after premiering the show at La Jolla. Hear how the road to Broadway has been, and what it has been like to work with this cast and creative team. Plus don’t you want to know what they are eating at the end of each show? You know we had to find out. Jason Schmidt breaks it all down for us only on “The Roundtable with Robert Bannon” on BroadwayWorld!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!