Photos: First Look at the New Cast of the National Tour of WICKED

The National Tour of WICKED recently welcomed new cast members beginning performances Tuesday, May 7 at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT. Check out all new photos of the cast below!

Elphaba will be played by Lauren Samuels, who is delighted to be making her North American debut in this role. She is an English actress and singer who rose to prominence on the BBC TV series “Over the Rainbow.” On the West End, she has starred in Grease (Sandy), We Will Rock You (Scaramouche), Bend it Like Beckham (Jules – WhatsOnStage “Best Actress” nomination) and Vanities (Mary). Her regional credits include The Last 5 Years, The Wizard of Oz, The Water Babies, Henry V and Groan Ups. Lauren can be seen in the upcoming short film Key of Genius. Fans can download her album Chasing Rainbows on all streaming platforms. @laurensamuels88

Glinda will be played by Austen Danielle Bohmer. She is truly delighted to start traveling the country by bubble. On Broadway, Austen has appeared in Diana, and Off-Broadway in Days of Rage at Second Stage. She has appeared in regional productions at Paper Mill Playhouse, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Broadway at Music Circus, PCLO, Barrington, Goodspeed and St. Louis Rep. Austen attended Webster Conservatory where she received her BFA in Acting. You can listen to her original music on all streaming platforms under the name Plain Austen. @plainausten

The Wizard will be played by Blake Hammond. New to the WICKED family, he has had leading roles on Broadway in Hairspray, Disney’s The Lion King, First Date, Billy Elliott, Elf, The Music Man, Living on Love, Sister Act, Kiss Me, Kate and On the Town. On tour, he has played Nostradamus in Something Rotten, Uncle Fester in The Addams Family, Sebastian in Cinderella and Rudolph in Hello, Dolly! Blake is the recipient of the LA Critics Award for his role in When Pigs Fly and the Carbonell and Chicago After Dark Award for At Wit’s End.

Madame Morrible will be Aymee Garcia. Her Broadway credits include Jack’s Mother in Into the Woods, Mama Bear in Shrek the Musical, and Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables. Her television and film credits include “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “Slumberkins,” “Sesame Street” and Dear Evan Hansen.

Nessarose will be played by Erica Ito. She can be heard as Clara on the My Heart Says Go Studio Cast Recording and as the co-host of Seaweed Brain: A Percy Jackson Podcast. She attended the University of Michigan where she received her BFA in Musical Theatre. @seaweedbrainpodcast

Doctor Dillamond will be played Kingsley Legg. He has had numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway credits, including Pretty Woman, Sister Act, The Color Purple, Miss Saigon and Little Shop of Horrors, to name a few. On tour, he has appeared in The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Sister Act, Miss Saigon, Ragtime, It Ain’t Nothing but the Blues andForbidden Hollywood. Kingsley’s film and television credits include Hello Again, “The Americans,” “The Good Wife,” “Law and Order: SVU” “One Life to Live” and “City of Angels.”

Fiyero will be played by Xavier McKinnon. He has toured in Disney’s Aladdin, Rent and Kinky Boots. His regional credits include Aida, Once on This Island, Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages and Hairspray. @xmckinnon

Boq will be played by Alex Vinh. He has just ended a Broadway run in Kimberly Akimbo. His Off-Broadway and Regional credits include Snow in Midsummer at Classic Stage Company, Kimberly Akimbo at Atlantic Theater Company and Spring Awakening at TUTS. Alex attended Texas Christian University. @alexhvinh

The Elphaba Standby will be Carly Augenstein.

They join a cast which includes Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Remmie Bourgeois, Anthony Lee Bryant, Sean Burns, Matt Densky, Jenny Florkowski, Kayla Goldsberry, Rose Iannaccone, David Kaverman, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Lauren Leach, Colin Lemoine, Adelina Mitchell, Madison Claire Parks, Jackie Raye, Kat Rodriguez, Anthony Santos, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, Tregoney Shepherd, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, Mitchell Tobin and Justin Wirick.