THE GREAT GATSBY, THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL & More Win at the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

The Great Gatsby, The Heart of Rock and Roll, and Stereophonic took home the most prizes.
BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners of the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.
Now celebrating our 21st year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind, setting a record for the number of votes cast for the 2023/2024 season.
The Great Gatsby was the big winners for the 21st Annual Theater Fan's Choice Awards, taking home nine wins in total. The show was recognized for Best Book of a Musical (Kait Kerrigan), Best Costume Design (Linda Cho), Best Direction of a Musical (Marc Bruni), Best Lead Performer in a Musical (Jeremy Jordan), Best Lighting Design (Cory Pattak), Best Musical, Best Original Score (Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen), Best Scenic Design (Paul Tate dePoo III), and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Brian Ronan).
The Heart of Rock and Roll won four awards including Best Choreography (Lorin Latarro), Best Ensemble, Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Tamika Lawrence), and Best Orchestrations (Brian Usifer).
Stereophonic took home three awards including Best Direction of a Play (Daniel Aukin), Best Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play (Ryan Rumery).
Marquee TV is home to hundreds of performances from the world’s leading arts organisations. With an expertly curated selection of ballet, opera, theater, classical music and dance, Marquee TV is your key to seeing more of what you love. Subscribe for unlimited access to an unrivalled catalogue of productions, available to stream on demand.
The discount code bw50off will grant a 50% discount off an annual subscription to Marquee TV for first time subscribers. The subscription will automatically renew at the end of the term at full price unless cancelled before the next renewal date.
Check out the complete list of winners below!
Kait Kerrigan - The Great Gatsby
Lorin Latarro - The Heart of Rock and Roll
Linda Cho - The Great Gatsby
Marc Bruni - The Great Gatsby
Daniel Aukin - Stereophonic
The Heart of Rock and Roll - The Heart of Rock and Roll
Tamika Lawrence - The Heart of Rock and Roll
Alex Brightman - The Shark is Broken
Jeremy Jordan - The Great Gatsby
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Purlie Victorious
Cory Pattak - The Great Gatsby
Hadestown - Hadestown
The Great Gatsby - The Great Gatsby
FIVE: The Parody Musical - FIVE: The Parody Musical
Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors - Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors
Brian Usifer - The Heart of Rock and Roll
Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen - The Great Gatsby
David Adjmi - Stereophonic
Merrily We Roll Along - Merrily We Roll Along
Ossie Davis - Purlie Victorious
Paul Tate dePoo III - The Great Gatsby
Brian Ronan - The Great Gatsby
Ryan Rumery - Stereophonic
Beetlejuice - Beetlejuice
Videos