THE GREAT GATSBY, THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL & More Win at the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners of the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Now celebrating our 21st year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind, setting a record for the number of votes cast for the 2023/2024 season.

The Great Gatsby was the big winners for the 21st Annual Theater Fan's Choice Awards, taking home nine wins in total. The show was recognized for Best Book of a Musical (Kait Kerrigan), Best Costume Design (Linda Cho), Best Direction of a Musical (Marc Bruni), Best Lead Performer in a Musical (Jeremy Jordan), Best Lighting Design (Cory Pattak), Best Musical, Best Original Score (Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen), Best Scenic Design (Paul Tate dePoo III), and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Brian Ronan).

The Heart of Rock and Roll won four awards including Best Choreography (Lorin Latarro), Best Ensemble, Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Tamika Lawrence), and Best Orchestrations (Brian Usifer).

Stereophonic took home three awards including Best Direction of a Play (Daniel Aukin), Best Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play (Ryan Rumery).

Marquee TV is home to hundreds of performances from the world’s leading arts organisations. With an expertly curated selection of ballet, opera, theater, classical music and dance, Marquee TV is your key to seeing more of what you love. Subscribe for unlimited access to an unrivalled catalogue of productions, available to stream on demand.

The discount code bw50off will grant a 50% discount off an annual subscription to Marquee TV for first time subscribers. The subscription will automatically renew at the end of the term at full price unless cancelled before the next renewal date.

Try Marquee TV!

Check out the complete list of winners below!

21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards Winners

Best Book of a Musical

Kait Kerrigan - The Great Gatsby

Best Choreography

Lorin Latarro - The Heart of Rock and Roll

Best Costume Design

Linda Cho - The Great Gatsby

Best Direction of a Musical

Marc Bruni - The Great Gatsby

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin - Stereophonic

Best Ensemble

The Heart of Rock and Roll - The Heart of Rock and Roll

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Tamika Lawrence - The Heart of Rock and Roll

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Alex Brightman - The Shark is Broken

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Jeremy Jordan - The Great Gatsby

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Purlie Victorious

Best Lighting Design

Cory Pattak - The Great Gatsby

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hadestown - Hadestown

Best Musical

The Great Gatsby - The Great Gatsby

Best Off-Broadway Musical

FIVE: The Parody Musical - FIVE: The Parody Musical

Best Off-Broadway Play

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors - Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

Best Orchestrations

Brian Usifer - The Heart of Rock and Roll

Best Original Score

Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen - The Great Gatsby

Best Play

David Adjmi - Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Musical

Merrily We Roll Along - Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play

Ossie Davis - Purlie Victorious

Best Scenic Design

Paul Tate dePoo III - The Great Gatsby

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Brian Ronan - The Great Gatsby

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ryan Rumery - Stereophonic

Best Touring Production

Beetlejuice - Beetlejuice